Shannon Bream Bio, Age, Salary, Husband, Height, Body Measurements 

Shannon Bream is a well-known name in the American news fraternity. She is an American journalist and currently works for the Fox News Channel. She is Fox News’s Supreme Court reporter and also the anchor of America’s News Headquarters on Sundays from 12:00–2:00 p.m (Eastern).

The delectable lady is also the anchor of America’s Election Headquarters weekdays from 2:00–3:00 p.m (Eastern). Occasionally, Shannon serves as a substitute anchor for Special Report with Bret Baier, Fox News Sunday.

Shannon Bream Bio, Age

Shannon Bream, born Shannon Noelle DePuy, is the only daughter of Marie Norris, a teacher, and Ed DePuy, a Leon County Commissioner.

Her beauty and charm has often made people wonder about her age. She was born in the city of Sanford in the Florida, United States of America, on 23 December 1970. This means she will be 47 years old by her birthday this year, 2017. But she obviously looks younger than her age!

From the time she was a child, Shannon was interested in journalism and news broadcasting. Her inspiration to build a career in the field was drawn from seeing beautiful female journalists and news anchors and although her parents did not approve of her ambition because they thought she would never be able to make ends meet with a career in journalism, she has succeeded in proving them wrong.

The successful journalist began her academic journey at an elementary school in her hometown of Tallahassee, Florida and afterward, she moved on to North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee and graduated in the class of 1988 at the age of 17.

Moving on to College, Shannon grabbed a degree in business from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and graduated in 1992.

While in the University in 1990, she entered for the Miss Virginia beauty pageant and emerged the winner. She went a step further by registering for the Miss America pageant in 1991, even though she did not win, Shannon Bream was one of the top 10 finalists that year. Her scholarship award took care of much of her education.

After she concluded her studies from Liberty University in 1993, Shannon Bream went back to Tallahassee and attended law school at Florida State University.

While at law school at Florida State, she won the Miss Florida USA pageant (1995) and competed in the Miss USA 1995 pageant finishing in fourth place.

Shannon graduated from Florida State University College of Law in 1996 and moved to Tampa, Florida where she began her law career.

But somehow, her childhood ambition of being a journalist never died, so eventually, she made a career change from the legal profession to pursue a career in television news.

Shannon Bream moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2001 and became the evening and late-night news reporter for the CBS affiliate, WBTV.

After three year of working with WBTV, she joined Washington D.C.’s NBC affiliate WRC-TV. There, she was a weekend anchor and covered general assignments.

While she was still at WRC-TV, she met Brit Hume, who was the managing editor of the Fox News Channel- Washington Bureau. He encouraged her to submit audition tapes to Fox News and in November 2007 she joined the network. Shannon is based in Fox News Channel’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

Shannon Bream Salary

Despite the fact that she was never educated in journalism, Shannon Bream worked her way to becoming one of the best journalists in America.

She earns an annual salary of $800,000 with a net worth of $4 million, according to some sources. One of the most prominent faces of the channel, she is known for her dogged persistence, hard work and her ability to go the extra mile.

Shannon Bream Husband

Shannon Bream is married to Sheldon Bream. They met at Liberty College and fell in love. Their love affair was brief as they tied the knot soon after their graduation.

Although the couple has no children at the moment, they seem to be more focused in their professional career and appear to be very much contented with having each other.

Shannon Bream’s husband works at the Washington Speakers Bureau. He is a very busy and respectable man. His profession not withstanding, he has always done a good job at taking out time for his wife and family. This is possibly the ultimate reason why their marriage has remained intact till date.

Shannon Bream Height, Body Measurements

The TV icon has has attained a beautiful curvy figure with an intense workout and proper balance diet. Shannon’s 5 feet and 7 inches height perfectly match her body measurements of 38-26-37.

Her height complements her weight which is 64 kilograms. Her seductive hour glass figure and a well-toned pair of legs suit any sort of attire she wears.

Shannon Bream also has green eyes and blonde hair.