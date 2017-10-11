Molly Qerim is incredibly good at sports anchoring. Her talent and hot body have made her the fantasy of many American men. Even legendary hip-hop rapper Eminem is smitten by her beauty, remember when he name-dropped her on his Campaign Speech? More on that anon. Let’s explore some facts about this gorgeous anchor for ESPN’s First Take.

Molly Qerim Facts/Bio

Qerim is half Albanian and half Italian. She was born on March 31, 1984, in New Haven, Connecticut. She was raised in a New Haven suburb of Cheshire, which is famed for churning out a good number of sports stars from Hockey Hall of Famer, Brian Leetch to former big league catcher and Detroit Tigers manager, Brad Ausmus.

Molly attended the University of Connecticut where she graduated with a degree in Communications with a minor in Busines Administration. UConn basketball and football are still among her favorite teams. Molly then attended Quinnipiac University where she earned a Masters degree in broadcast journalism.

She got her professional start at CBS Sports Network where she covered the NCAA Tournament, National Signing Day, and the US Open. She hosted college sports shows like MaxPreps Lemming Report, Full Court Press, Bracket Breakdown and SEC Tailgate Show.

At the early stage of her career, Molly worked for ESPN covering the UFC. She was named “a female pioneer in the UFC broadcast industry.” Qerim has since 2011, co-hosted world MMA Awards.

For ESPN, Molly co-hosted College Football Live and Fantasy Football Now. Her work on the latter earned her an Emmy Award. She also co-hosted ESPNU’s Campus Connection.

Molly interviewed various athletes for ESPN Mobile and ESPN.com and covered a substantial number of Super Bowls. She did on-site reporting of the NBA All-Star Game and the MLB All-Star game and covered the NBA Draft and the Heisman Trophy presentation.

Qerim has also worked for the NFL Network where she hosted the NFL AM, and NFL Fantasy Live. After her stint with the NFL Network, Molly rejoined ESPN in 2015 as the host of First Take. She replaced Cari Champion who left to anchor ESPN’s flagship show, SportsCenter.

Molly often appears on most sexy sports reporters list. She ranked at No 14 on Bleacher Report’s 2012 list of “20 sexiest sports reporters of the year.”

Molly Qerim Boyfriend/Husband

Qerim is in a romantic relationship with her ESPN colleague Jalen Rose. Rose, born on January 30, 1973, is a former American professional basketball player who played for 6 NBA teams but is best known for his years with the Indiana Pacers. He retired in 2007.

Rumors of their relationship began to swirl online when Qerim began posting photos of her and Rose on her Instagram account. They were also spotted together at games. The pair confirmed their relationship later in 2016.

Though Jalen has never been married, he has three kids from previous relationships. He has two daughters named Mariah and Gracie and a son named LaDarius.

In a 2017 interview with UPROXX, Qerim revealed how she’s balancing her relationship with Rose and her career. She also gave her reaction to Eminem’s namedropping on his campaign Speech, saying:

“When it happened, I think a few people texted me and they were like, ‘Eminem just shouted you out,’ or ‘Eminem name-checked you!'” she said. “And you know what my initial reaction was? I’m like, ‘Eminem knows who I am? Eminem watches First Take? That’s love.’ I’ve been a fan of his for years, for his music. I love hip-hop. That kind of tripped me out for a second…When I heard what the song was on, I’m going to blank on what it is…wasn’t it like the Donald Trump, it was like a campaign speech, right? Yeah. It was just also kind of funny.”

She added;

“I don’t know if funny is the right word, but that it was a part of a campaign speech and not just your typical song. Listen, I appreciate that he’s a fan and I appreciate that he shouted me out. He’s definitely one of the best lyricists in the game. As far as what he actually said, I’m not going to get all beat and get all into it. I don’t think a hip-hop artist is going to say, ‘I want to take long walks on the beach with you.’ I’m just going to leave it at that, and that’s it. Not get all holier than thou, keep watching our show.”

While Qerim waited for almost a year to give her reaction towards the song, her boyfriend Rose reacted almost immediately after the song dropped, saying he wasn’t that much upset. He said;

“She’s educated, talented, and beautiful—a public figure that’s doing a terrific job on a really popular show called First Take. So guess what’s going to happen? She deserves to have so many people giving her positive attention and props. That’s love!”

Molly Qerim Beach Photos, Body Measurements

Height: 1.68 m – 5 feet 7 inches

Body Measurements: 37-27-38 inches

Qerim has made many trips to the beach and when she does, she gladly shares photos of her hot bod with fans. Here are some;

Her Instagram account has got more hot pics.