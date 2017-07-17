When you are always on TV, it is normal that people would want to know every little bit of thing about you, especially if you are very good at what you do. That is surely the case with the sexy Katy Tur.

For those of you who have been hiding under the rock, Katy Tur is a celebrated American news journalist who has been active in journalism since 2005.

Her fame shot through the roof when she was selected by her employer, NBC to cover the Donald Trump presidential campaign. That job left her with many memories, ones she would love to forget very fast.

For the most part of her coverage of the Trump presidential campaign, Tur immensely criticised the Republican candidate and the ever controversial Trump didn’t ignore chances to fire back at her…

Atypical of the billionaire real estate magnate, Trump labelled her “little Katy” and said she was “incompetent” at her job. He also called her a “3rd rate reporter” and asked NBC to fire her.

When Trump faithfuls began threatening her, NBC had to hire a private security detail to help her escape violent crowds.

But can you really blame Tur? Like many other Americans, she was apparently overwhelmed by Trump’s unconventional approach to politics.

Trump called her out on various occasions and even at a rally in Florida, the then-presidential candidates’ supporters joined in ridiculing her, but journalists have learned to develop a thick skin against verbal harassment, so Tur is GOOD…

She even signed a book deal with Harper Collins and wrote a book about her 2016 presidential campaign experience titled “Unbelievable: My Front Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History.”

Here is a video of her describing her experience with the Trump campaign

Ok enough of Tur and her Trump campaign drama. In this post, we will be taking a look at Katy Tur’s journalism career her bio and how she had managed to make it this far.

We will also be looking at the details of her personal life including her husband, boyfriend as well as her weight and height measurements.

So here we go…

Katy Tur Biography

You may know her as Katy Tur, but she was born as Katharine Bear Tur on October 26, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Tur was born to Marika Gerrard (mother) and Zoey Tur (father). Her both parents have left their mark as far as American journalism is concerned and Katy is no doubt doing a great job at continuing the legacy.

Tur’s parents started the Los Angeles News Service, which became the first news service in a major city to employ the use of an AStar helicopter for the coverage of live breaking news.

The service was the first to also televise high-speed police chase… Tur’s parents are noted for their coverage of O. J. Simpson’s slow-speed chase in 1994 and the attack on Reginald Denny during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Katy Tur’s parent’s works brought them a number of coveted awards including three Television News Emmy Awards, two Edward R. Murrow Awards, the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) Humanitarian Award and an Associated Press National Breaking News award.

Katy Tur’s father underwent transgender surgery in 2014 complete with sexual reassignment.

While her father dropped out of community college at the age of 18, Katy herself graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2005 with a BA, Philosophy, a rather odd major for someone who had journalism as a preferred career choice.

However, Tur has said that her knowledge of philosophy has helped her quickly come up with questions during interviews. During a June 2017 interview with NBC, Tur said;

“I graduated with a B.A. in philosophy and it was by far the best major I could have taken in college….A lot of people in this business take journalism as a major. Others take communications.”

In 2005, she began her professional journalism career and it didn’t take long before her works began receiving acclaim.

Three years later in 2009, Katy Tur received her first award AP’s Best Spot News Award for her coverage of the March 2008 crane collapse on the -Upper East Side.

Before rising to NBC’s flagship NBC News platform, Tur worked for Nw York-based NBC radio station WNBC-TV. She has also reported for KTLA, WPIX-TV, News 12 Brooklyn, and Fox 5 New York.

Today, Tur now reports across all NBC News platforms, including Meet the Press, Early Today, The Weather Channel, Today, NBC Nightly News, and WNBC-TV.

Katy Tur Husband, Boyfriend

Katy Tur is engaged to a fellow journalist Tony Dokoupil who is a reporter for CBS News, a rival network to her own NBC.

Politico broke the news of their engagement in January 2017. So how did they meet? Well, it was a chance encounter at the make-up room in the office, and the rest as they say it was history.

Tur shared a joke on Twitter about their relationship saying that she doesn’t know if they would remain engaged after they attend the IKEA together.

Dokoupil has written a book titled The Last Pirate. The book is actually a memoir chronicling his early life experience while growing up in Miami in the 1980s.

In the book he writes about his father nicknamed “Big Tony” Dokoupil was into drug trafficking.

Katy Tur has had two failed relationships that we can tell.

She dated famous sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann. Their relationship lasted three years from 2006 to 2009.

After that, she had a fling with a Frenchman named Benoit.

Katy Tur Height, Weight, Measurements

Trump called her “little Katy”, but how little is Katy really?? Katy Tur weighs 144 pounds, that is 65 kg. Her height measurement stands at 6 ft 3 inches. Tur wears a bra size 34 C.

Her body measurements are 37-26-37 inches.