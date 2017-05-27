In the past, it has the world of sports has been largely and widely dominated by men but in this time and day, the focus has shifted and women are trying their hands and doing it big too. Not only are they doing it big, but very soon we are bound to see the world of sports more dominated by women folk. In that vein, let us check out this woman that is currently making it in the field under the catchy topic of Josina Anderson’s wiki, bio, married, husband, bald, net worth. So, sit tight as we get started on the topic of Josina Anderson’s wiki.

Josina Anderson’s Wiki/Bio/ Net Worth

Josina Anderson’s wiki would be incomplete if we did not mention that she was born Josina Anderson on August 15, 1978, in Washington DC to Lloyd Anderson and Yasmin Anderson. She is a citizen of the United States of America. She grew up with her siblings and her parents in Washington DC, after that she went on to attend the University of North Carolina, where she graduated with a degree in exercise and sports science.

That was not all she gained while she was in school, she was an athlete, specializing in track and field events, completing 200 and 400-meter races. She was also a former ballet dancer and even a soloist with the American Youth Ballet. In addition to that, she finished residencies with the Dance Theater of Harlem and Pennsylvania Ballet. She later began her career on television in the year 2000 when she joined Coos Bay as an anchor and a presenter.

She then went on to work for the Sideline Report, Redskins Magazine, Roundball Report and then she began to host her own segment called ScoopCenter in WKYS 93.9. That was not the height of her feats though. In her day, she has been well known for breaking stories of national magnitude on the issue of sports. This led to her becoming an anchor, reporter, and producer for the Fox 31, where she solely produced the nightly podcasts. In addition to that, she contributed as a reporter for Inside NFL.

It was not up until August 2011 that she joined the ESPN; this made her the company’s first female National NFL Insider. Here are a couple of things she is notably known for, first is the fact that she reporting and hosting for SportsCenter, NFL Countdown, NFL Insiders and NFL Live. She also does a lot of exclusive interviews with top athletes and this has been one of the things that have made her such a big name in her field.

Seeing as she is doing quite well, it is no surprise that she has quite the sizable net worth; she has been assumed to be worth $2.2 million, there is so much she has done in the sports world so it is no surprise that she is doing quite well.

Josina Anderson Married/Husband

Josina is definitely one of those celebrities that keep a lot of things to herself, she does not divulge a lot about her personal life but to everyone’s knowledge, she is very much on the single side. So, she is not married and does not seem in a hurry to be married, also there have been no rumors about her being involved with anyone, be it celebrity or common folk.

If you were wondering whether she is more inclined to be with members of the same sex, well that is a big no-no. Here is the reason why; she has been known on some occasions to criticize or comment wrongly on members of the LGBT community, so from that, we can deduce that she does not have a girlfriend or a wife.

Josina Anderson Bald

Well, this was a result of a bet gone bad and you bet it was quite the story at the time. She promised to cut off her hair if Trevor Sieman was named the starting quarterback ahead of Mark Sanchez. It is quite the irony seeing as the athlete in question, Sanchez, has caused fans to pull out their hair over his very frustrating career. Well, the beautiful presenter lost the bet and had to hold up her end of the deal, here is what she had to say about it.

“I’m embracing the bold and the beautiful just like my brothers, Matt and Tim Hasselbeck,” she was clearly referencing her bald ESPN colleagues and former NFL players. Well, that is a wrap, that is all we have on the topic Josina Anderson’s wiki and the rest.