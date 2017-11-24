Alexia Barroso is an American aspiring actress of Argentine descent who is best known for being the step-daughter of Matt Damon, a famous Hollywood Academy Award-winning actor, writer, and producer rather than the daughter of her biological father, Arbello Barroso, whose name she still bears.

Alexia Barroso Bio

Alexia Barroso was born in 1999 in Argentina to Argentinian parents who are immigrants from the working class background. Her biological father is Arbello ‘Arby’ Barroso (popularly referred to as Arby) while her mother is Luciana Bozán Barroso, an interior designer by occupation. She divorced Alexia’s biological father, Arby in 2003 and it was finalized in 2004. But if anything can be drawn from the interviews given by Arby on very rare occasions, two of them (Arby and Luciana) still share a healthy relationship between them. Alexia has an Argentinian nationality and her ethnicity is Latin.

Growing up as a fine young lady, Alexia Barroso watched her mother Luciana, who was formerly married to Arbello Barroso, who is Alexia’s biological father struggle to make ends meet. When Alexia was about six years old, her mother divorced her father Arby and married Matt Damon, an actor who she had met while working as a bartender in a bar in Miami. Damon had just come into the town for the shooting of the 2003 Farrelly Brothers’ film, ‘Stuck on You’. The wedding was done privately on December 9, 2005 at the New York City Hall and had little Alexia in attendance. This lifted the dull mood around their survival. Her mother’s new husband, Matt was one of the top earners in Hollywood and so the marriage brought with it a sort of financial security.

Alexia and her mother still lead normal lives despite the tremendous change in their status since 2005 giving them opportunities they didn’t have before. All fingers in this direction may point to the simple fact that Matt Damon, unlike is colleagues in the industry, is a media-shy personality and tries to prevent his family from public scrutiny.





Alexia Barroso has a new family in Los Angeles with three half-sisters; Isabella Damon (b. June 2006), Gia Zavala Damon (b. August 2008), and Stella Damon (b. October 2010). The family previously lived New York before moving to Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles in 2012.

Alexia Barroso Biological Father

Alexia Barroso is the biological daughter of Arbello ‘Arby’ Barroso and Luciana Barroso before her mother got married to Matt Damon in 2005 after divorcing her biological father, Arby in 2004. Luciana was married to Arbello Barroso and he is Alexia Barosso’s biological father. Mr. Barosso is also referred to as Arby. But since Arby and Luciana divorced, he holds no animosity for neither Luciana nor Matt, who has become Alexia’s adopted father. Rather, he feels nothing but deep respect for his ex-wife for the motherly role she has played in Alexia’s life and also for Matt, for taking her as his daughter despite having three daughters of his own. He (Arby) has said in his interviews that he is incredibly proud of the amazing woman his daughter has metamorphosed into.

Relationship With Matt Damon

Alexia Barroso shares a strong bond with her adopted father. He taught her how to drive, and in 2017, she was seen with him touring the American University campus.

She got her first experience in acting with him in the family drama ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ released in 2011. She played a zoo staff in the Cameron Crowe directorial venture, which also starred Matt Damon, Scarlett Johansson, and Thomas Haden Church. If she goes on to become a great actress in future, much of the effort will be credited to her great relationship with her actor step-father, Matt Damon.

Alexia Barroso Dating

As for now, even though she is mostly interested in boys of her own age, no records show Alexia Barroso in an official date with anybody. It is known if she has any romantic relationships or boyfriends as it is not clear if her adopted father, Matt Damon would even allow that at this stage. However, he often jokes about his daughters starting to date soon.

Alexia Barroso Family

Matt has also accepted Alexia as if she was one of his own. He enjoys spending time with her and is often seen doing fatherly stuff with her. He takes her to her soccer practice, helps her out with her driving lessons and all the regular things that a father should do. Matt and Luciana have children of their own which include Isabella Damon (b. 2006), Gia Zavala Damon (b. 2008), and Stella Damon (b. 2010) who is the youngest. Being the oldest, Alexia Barroso, however, is the eldest and takes care of her sisters as her own family.