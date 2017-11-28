Susan Mikula is an artist and has been Rachel Maddow’s romantic partner since 1999.

While it may be difficult for you to put a face to the name Susan Mikula, you definitely know Rachel Maddow from The Rachel Maddow Show. Yes, Rachel is a television host working with MSNBC.

The story of Susan Mikula’s relationship with Racheal Maddow has been a source of inspiration for the LGBT community. It is known that the two has been in a relationship for about 20 years and it all started when Maddow moved to Western Massachusetts and Mikula hired her for some yard work. That was in 1999.

Susan Mikula Relationship With Rachel Maddow

Although it took awhile for Susan Mikula and Rachel Maddow to become lovers after they first met, Maddow has disclosed that she fell in love with Mikula the first time she met her. They eventually started dating and has remained lovers for a very long time. Nonetheless, Susan and Rachel have no urge to get married. To them, marriage isn’t an important factor. All that matters is their recognition of the love they have for each other. It was Maddow that shared this sentiment sometime in 2011 during an interview.

She was speaking on gay marriage when she disclosed that she and Susan Mikula do not feel any urgency to get married.

“I feel that gay people not being able to get married for generations, forever, meant that we came up with alternative ways of recognizing relationships. And I worry that if everybody has access to the same institutions that we lose the creativity of subcultures having to make it on their own. And I like gay culture,” she said.





Susan Mikula in her own ways has severally expressed her love for Maddow, she believes they are ideal for each other. To cite an instance, she hinted at this when she talked about Maddow’s dislike for television. She divulged that there is a reason for the lack of a television set in their home.

“Rachel can’t have one because she’d watch it all the time. We realized that the two of us have the TV Disease,” she said.

From what we gathered, Susan Mikula and Rachel Maddow are living together in a pre-Civil War farmhouse in Western Massachusetts. Also, they share a West Village apartment in New York City. Usually, they spend their weekends in the Massachusetts home. For them, the house is perfect except for the bathroom which isn’t easily accessible. Mikula and Maddow are unwilling to fix this issue because they want the house to retain its historic touch.

Like Maddow said: “the house is symmetrical and historically preserved, and the idea that we would stick something onto it as an addition felt like putting a hat on a horse.”

Susan Mikula Age, Wiki, Bio

Susan Mikula was born and brought up in the urban industrial area of New Jersey before she moved to a small New Hampshire town where she spent the rest of her childhood. To the best of our knowledge, Mikula will celebrate her 60th birth anniversary in 2018, she was born in 1958.

As you may have already deduced, Mikula shares her time between her two homes in New York City and Western Massachusetts. Being an artist, Kikula’s work has been shown to the world both in solo and group exhibitions across the United States. Earlier this year (2017) she was approached to carry out site-specific works for the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. The work was commissioned by the Art in Embassies program.

Mikula is admired for the peculiar way she creates her piece. Using different kinds of cameras, especially Polaroids using past-expiration Polaroid films, she captures her images with instant films. She works only with available light and does not crop or manipulate the images.

As found on her site, this technique strips away detail and softens edges to better reveal the underlying and essential form and feeling of her subject.

Mikula has so far published four books. They include Kilo, u.X, American Bond and Photographs, 2008.

Susan Mikula Net Worth

The worth of everything Susan Mikula owns comes from her career. Although we can’t substantiate this, it is believed that the value of her riches is $5 million.