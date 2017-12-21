Zuleikha Robinson is a British actress who is dominant both on the small and big screen. She is known for such films as The Merchant of Venice (2004), The Namesake and more. On the small screen, she’s had a series regular role on Lost, The Following, The Exorcist and more.

Zuleikha Robinson Bio/Wiki

Robinson was born on 29 June 1977, in London to a Burmese-Indian-Malay mother and an English father. She spent most of her early years in Thailand where she was raised by her mother. Robinson also has Scottish and Iranian roots.

The only information available about her education is that she is a graduate of Los Angeles’ American Academy of Dramatic Arts. However, like most actresses, we speculate that Robinson must have been active in acting from her high school years.

Robinson began her acting career in 1999 when she portrayed the role of Hope Crowley in a short film entitled “Benefactor: Scenes from an Arrangement.” She made her film debut playing as Lester Moore’s Assistant in Timecode, a 2000 American experimental film which featured an ensemble cast including Salma Hayek.

While Robinson started out on the big screen, it was her role as a mysterious theft in The X-Files franchise series Lone Gunmen that first garnered her attention. She also reprised her role as Yves Adele Harlow in an episode of The X Files.





Robinson’s first film lead role came in Hidalgo a 2004 biographical western film where she played a 19th-century Arabian princess named Jazira. The film which was shot in Morocco grossed over $108 million against a budget of $40 million.

Robinson beat 50 to 60 South Asian actors to the role of Moushumi Mazumdar, a Bengali character in The Namesake based on Mira Nair’s book of the same name. The director had selected her because of her uncanny resemblance to a Bengali.

In 2009, Robinson appeared in Fist Full of Love, a short film which she also wrote. She had a series regular role in the Fox police drama New Amsterdam in 2008.

Robinson played the recurring role of Detective Eva Marquez Roya Hammad in Homeland. Together with her castmates, Robinson received a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Robinson has had recurring roles in other TV shows like; The Mentalist, Covert Affairs, Intelligence, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, Kingdom. She also remained active on the big screen with roles in Ask Me Anything (2014), The Boy (2015) and American Fable (2016).

In addition to acting, Robinson also sings.

Zuleikha Robinson Married/Husband

Robinson is one of those actresses who prefer to keep their private lives private. Since beginning her career in Hollywood, Robinson has never been linked or rumored to be with anyone. However, that doesn’t mean that she is lacking in the love/relationship department.

In a 2012 interview she did with Esquire about her role in Homeland, Robinson revealed that she had just been out of a relationship before landing the role. However, she was careful not to give any detail away.

She told ESQ:

“I hadn’t worked in a little while, and I had just recently come out of a relationship. It was my first audition after that. It was my favorite show. I was excited, but at the same time, I knew that a part of me wasn’t ready.”

In addition to that, another proof that Robinson has an active love life is the fact that she has severally taken to her Twitter account, where she is most active, to talk about relationships.

20 things to start doing in your relationships. http://t.co/PgCjm5Ol4O — Zuleikha Robinson (@ZuleikhaR) May 31, 2014

Zuleikha Robinson Kids/Family

Since we can not ascertain the status of Robinson’s romantic status, per time, it is difficult to tell whether or not she has kids. About her own immediate family, Robinson is known to have a brother named Alastair Robinson.

He is a famous taxonomist and field botanist who even has a Wikipedia page. Born in 1980, he is three years younger than his elder sister Zuleikha. Alastair specializes in the carnivorous plant genus Nepenthes.

He has made many exploits in his field including co-discovering the giant Palawan pitcher plant, Nepenthes attenboroughii. He has also co-authored an contributed to a plethora of academic books.

Height: 5 ft 7.5 in (1.71 m)