Zoie Palmer is best known for her role as Dr Lauren Lewis in the supernatural drama Lost Girl. The English-Canadian actress began playing the main role in 2010 and lasted until the show’s ending in 2015 after 5 successful seasons.

Palmer’s next big role came as The Android in Spyfy science fiction series, Dark Matter. The series was however cancelled in September, 2017 after three seasons and 39 episodes.

Palmer came out as lesbian in 2014 during the Canadian Screen Awards. Read on for more facts about her.

Zoie Palmer Bio

Zoie Palmer was born on October 28th 1977 in Cornwall, England to parents of Irish and British descent. At the age of 10, she emigrated to Canada where she attended Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Newmarket, Ontario. In 2001, Palmer earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from York University in Toronto, Canada.

While Palmer officially began her show business career in 2002, that is a year after graduating from college, her first professional acting experience is recorded to have occurred when she was a teenage girl. It was in a summer stock at the Red Barn Theatre in Jackson’s Point, Ontario, Canada.

Read Also: Lee Pace Gay, Height, Girlfriend, Married, Wife, Biography, Facts, Net Worth

Like most famous actors today, Palmer began her career by taking up small roles in TV movies and shows. Her early features came in Odyssey 5, The Scream Team, Adventure Inc. and Out of the Ashes. In 2003 she appeared in the critically acclaimed made-for-tv movie The Reagans.

Palmer is well known for her TV film roles, however, she has a handful of feature films to her name including; Godsend (2004), Devil (2010), Cold Blooded (2012), and Sex After Kids (2013).

Palmer got her first recurring TV role in Instant Star (2006 – 2007) where she appeared in 12 episodes. Shortly after, she landed her first TV series main role in The Guard (2008 – 2009) appearing in 22 episodes.

Read Also: Lindsey Shaw Bio, Hot, Dating, Married, Husband, Height, Net worth

Zoie’s next big project was in Lost Girl which would go on to propel her into the A-list of Canadian actors. While on Lost Girl, Palmer made a number of guest appearances on TV shows such as; Bloodletting & Miraculous Cures (2010), CW action drama Nikita (2010), HBO Canada comedy Call Me Fitz (2010), Murdoch Mysteries (2010), Degrassi: The Next Generation (2011), Nikita (2011), Call Me Fitz (2011), The Listener (2012), Flashpoint (2012) and more.

Awards And Recognitions

Zoie Palmer has won a number of awards for her contributions to the film industry, most notably for her lesbian role as Dr Lauren in Lost Girl.

AfterEllen.com, a website dedicated to representation of lesbian and bisexual women in the media, named her character on Lost Girl as the “Best Lesbian/Bi Character of 2013.” She also won the AfterEllen Visibility Award for “Favorite TV Actress” 2013.

Additionally, E! News named her and Bo (Anna Silk)” her Lost Girl match up as the “Top TV Couple of 2013.” CNN included them in their “Favorite TV couples.”

Zoie has also received a number of awards for her lesser known TV film and feature film roles. In 2004, at the Baja Film Festival, she was awarded “Best Actor” for her role in the short film Terminal Venus (2003).

Read Also: Tristin Mays Bio, Measurements, Boyfriend, Parents, Net Worth

Her role in The Untitled Work of Paul Shepard (2010) earned her an ACTRA nomination for “Outstanding Performance – Female.”

The 2012 BareBones International Film Festival awarded her with the “Gold Medallion Acting Award for Best Actress in a Feature Film” for Cold Blooded (2012).

In 2014, Palmer won the Fan Choice Award for Favourite Canadian Screen Star” by Canadian Screen Awards.

Zoie Palmer Married, Husband, Son, Family

When an actor is popular for playing a gay role on screen, fans are always curious to know their sexual orientation in real life. Palmer officially satisfied that curiosity in 2014 at the 2014 Canadian Screen Awards when she came out as gay in her speech while accepting the Favourite Canadian Screen Star award.

In the speech, Palmer thanked her partner Alex Lalonde and their son Luca Lalonde whom Alex had from a past relationship.

Zoie just won the CSA cuz all you amazing fans voted!! pic.twitter.com/8MUuWJ7vlz — Alex Lalonde (@blondielalonde) March 9, 2014

It is not clear when Zoie’s and Alex Lolonde became a thing, however, they have been spotted together as far back as 2011. Alex Lolonde is a renowned Canadian film producer who has made her mark both on the small and big screens with a career that spans over two decades.

Some of her works include; Sprnva. Lolonde is the COO of Kickass 360 digital entertainment company. She has produced a number of TV commercials. She has also worked as a Business Analyst for Canada Media Fund and Telefilm Canada. Lolonde is a board member of Women in Film & Television Toronto (WIFT-T).

Zoie Palmer Body Measurements

Height: 5′ 6″ (1.68 m)

Follow Zoie Palmer on Twitter.