When you talk about the most popular internet personalities who are silent earners, your list will not be complete without mentioning Zoie Burgher.

Zoie Burgher is an American Youtuber, internet personality and a former Twitch live streamer. The young amazon has millions of followers on her social platforms including Twitter, Snap Chat, and Instagram.

In this article, we will be looking at Zoie Burgher and all there is to know about the young American celebrity.

Zoie Burgher Biography

The famous Youtuber was born on November 29, 1995, in Miami, Florida, United States. She grew up with her parents and siblings in Florida. She holds an American nationality and belongs to the white ethnicity.

After she completed her high school, she enrolled at the Arizona University and later went to Florida State University, where she obtained a degree in International Affairs. During her school days, she played rugby and also supports both Democrats and Rupblican, so that she can enjoy the profuse arguments between the two parties.

Zoie Burgher on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

Zoie Burgher started her career at the age of 18 using Twitter and then gradually extended to Instagram, Youtube and SnapChat, to upload videos and pictures of herself scantily clad. Zoie also posed nude in front of cameras just to impress her fans who are of the particular taste. She tried, by all means, to become famous by posting sensual and lusty videos.

However, Burgher’s act of posting lustful contents and using live streaming to show extremely sexual content had led to Zoie being banned by several sites including Twitch.

The former Twitch live streamer had earned hundreds of thousands of views on the site and is still racking up followers on the social media. She has more than 20,000 Instagram followers and 600,000 Twitter followers.

In 2016, Burgher was a contestant of the Miss Coed 2016 title and she was one of the finalists of the event. Her dazzling and seductive picture has earned wide recognition especially from her ‘adult’ and nude videos.

Furthermore, Burger is a YouTube gamer. She plays several online games and uploads them on youtube. For most of the time, she appears in a bikini while she plays the game. Her half-naked body and twerking are some of her main attractions in her videos. She has more than 1.1 Million Subscribers and 2,993,964 views on her official YouTube account.

Personal Life

Zoie Burgher enjoys keeping information regarding her personal life private. As far as we know, she is still single and has not revealed any information regarding her affairs or love life.

She is very interested in visiting different places and partying with her companions. Travelling is one of her hobbies and she desires to visit Auckland which makes her think of her past days.

Regarding her sexual views, Zoie is straight. She was the finalist to be Miss Coed as a junior in the year 2016. Zoie has accepted the rumour about making her own all-girls professional Esports gaming team.

On four different occasions, Zoie Burgher was banned by Twitch and was criticized by many people for posting nude pictures on her sites. Fox News also filed a legal case against Zoie for using their Zoidberg Nation overlay.

Zoie Burgher’s Net Worth

This American beauty has a magnetic and sexy figure she does not hesitate to flaunt and she is able to earn a good sum of money from doing just.

As a YouTuber, Burgher earns a lot of money, she has millions of followers and fans on her social networking profile. However, her current net worth is estimated to be around $135,000.

Zoie Burgher’s Body Measurements

The hot and sexy YouTuber has perfect body measurements with her slim body structure. Zoie looks amazing in her bikini and she often loves to wear it.

Zoie Burgher is 5 feet 8 inches tall which is above the average American women height of 5 feet 5 inches. Burgher has sparkling dark eyes and blonde hair.

