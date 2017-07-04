He is certainly quite unusual compared to the other celebrities we write about on here, but that makes us even more excited to write about him. Today, we are all about the topic Zak Bagans married, wife, girlfriend, daughter, house, bio and the rest, it will prove to be one of the most interesting things we have looked at so far. This topic will definitely be both entertaining and educative so, sit tight and pay attention as we get started on the topic Zak Bagans married.

Zak Bagans Married/Wife/Daughter

So the question here goes, is Zak Bagans married? The answer is quite clear seeing as everyone would have known by now if he was hitched. The star is not married at all, but he is actually in a relationship. He was involved with a lady named Christine back in 2013, but sadly that went down the drain.

Furthermore, he has been romantically involved with someone else for a while now, we cannot catch a break with this guy. His new girlfriend is a lady named Marcy DeLaTorre. Their relationship was quite a whirlwind, rumor has it that after their first date he proposed to her and of course the answer was yes.

It is pretty evident that the two of them are quite happy together, hopefully, we will soon hear the wedding bells. That is all we have on the topic Zak Bagans married if there is more we will be sure to relay the information.

Seeing as he has never been married and has just recently become engaged, he does not have any kids, let alone a daughter.

Zak Bagans Bio/House

Zachary Alexander “Zak” Bagans was born on April 5, 1977, in Washington, D.C. Soon after his high school education, the TV personality graduated from Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, in 1995. Following that, he attended the Motion Picture Institute in Michigan and after his graduation, he moved to Las Vegas, aspiring to film documentaries.

After his arrival in Las Vegas, he found work as a wedding disc jockey. So how exactly did he get involved with the paranormal? He was a skeptic before, but after he had a face-to-face encounter with the spirit of a suicidal woman, in his former apartment building in Trenton, Michigan, he straight up became a believer.

By 2004, he teamed up with Nick Groff and Aaron Goodwin to produce a documentary-style film called Ghost Adventures. Nearly four years after the first season and the first episode aired in the U.S., where the crew stayed the night in the allegedly haunted Bobby Mackey’s Music World and Bagans claimed to receive several mysterious scratch marks on his back, the series concluded it’s 14th season in May 2017.

Though his success is quite evident, he has been criticized by some paranormal enthusiasts for the aggressive and confrontational methods he uses during investigations. Despite that, Bagans has been holding down his fort. In an interview with Paranormal Underground magazine, he replied them all explaining that he is not a taunting or provocative ghost hunter and most of his guerilla methods are only used on violent ghosts and spirits.

That is not all that the star has up his sleeve as he went on to premier his new series on the Travel Channel “Deadly Possessions” in April 2016. Considering all that he has done, it is no surprise that he packs in the big bucks, so let us check out his net worth. Zak has estimated net worth of $1.5 million dollars and also has massive amounts of yearly income and also the bonuses and annual salary.

That is quite a whole lot of money he has to his name, and it is all due to his hard work and persistence. That is all we have on the topic Zak Bagans married, wife, girlfriend, daughter, house, bio, when more information gets released we will be sure to relay it.