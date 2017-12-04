On February 2014, Michael Jordans and wife Yvette Prieto Jordan welcomed their twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel Jordan to the world. The twins were conceived in West Palm Beach, Florida, and they arrived exactly 10 months after Michael and Yvette officially tied the knot following a six-year relationship which was ignited at a Miami club.

Ysabel Jordan Twins

The Jordan twins Victoria and Ysabel Jordan are very much identical. Their parents publicly announced they were expecting in November of 2013, though it was not revealed they were expecting twins.

Ever since they began dating, the couple (Jordan and Yvette) had been victims of constant pressure by the paparazzi. So the delivery of Ysabel and Victoria forced the couple to stay far away from the media or any such publicity, doing their best to raise their kids from the interference of the public at large.

Ysabel – Name Meaning And Origin

The name Ysabel is related to names such as Isabel, Yzabel, and Elizabeth. In French, the name Ysabel means Devoted to God. It is also similar to that of the Italian version which means Consecrated to God.

Ysabel Jordan Father

There is no doubt that Ysabel’s dad, Michael Jordan, has been consistently rated as the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan who is currently 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) shares the same birth month (born February 17, 1963) as his twin daughters.

He is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets NBA team. Before his retirement, Jordan had played 15 seasons in the NBA for both the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. Jordan got married to his first wife Juanita Vanoy in September 1989 and they both have a daughter and two sons together.

After filling for a divorce twice, the couple eventually made it official in December 2006 and Juanita Vanoy walked away with a whopping $168 million in the settlement, which was recorded as the largest celebrity settlement at the time.

On Christmas 2011, Jordan proposed to his current wife and mother of his twins Yvette Prieto. Two years later, the engaged couple took it to the Bethesday-by-the-Sea Episcopal church where they got married.

Ysabel Jordan Mother

Yvette Prieto, the mother of Ysabel Jordan is a model originally from Cuba. She married Michael Jordan in Palm Beach, Florida where their twins were conceived in April 2013. Ysabel Jordan is 16 years younger than her husband Jordan, the couple met while having a good time at a club in 2008.

Though the couple only got married in 2013, they had already been living together since 2009. Their wedding saw performances from some of the biggest names in the music world and her wedding dress was designed by the world-class J’Aton Couture.

Siblings & Family

Ysabel Jordan and her twin sister joined the family of three (28-year-old Jeffrey Jordan, 26-year-old Marcus Jordan, and 24-year-old Jasmine). That makes the Jordan kids 5 in total (2 boys and 3 girls) from the two wives.

Jordan’s first wife Juanita Vanoy is the mother of the three grown kids, the two got divorced in 2006 after a record 17 years of marriage.

Cousins: Alexis Jordan, Justin Jordan

Grandparents: James R. Jordan, Sr., Deloris Jordan, Carlos Prieto, Maria Prieto

Uncles: James Jordan Jr., Larry Jordan

Net Worth

Though it is common to see celebrity kids bringing in money at an early age from endorsements and other deals, this is not Ysabel Jordan’s case mostly because her parents have tried to shield her from the media and the constant paparazzi that comes with their celebrity status. Therefore, Ysabel Jordan’s net worth is currently dependent on her father’s achievements over the years.

Her father Michael Jordan is currently worth approximately $1.4 billion which he earned from his basketball career, endorsement deals, and other investments.