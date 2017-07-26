Wolfieraps is one of those people who have social media to thank for their fame. As his Twitter bio reads; “Wolfieraps is a semi professional YouTuber.”

His Twitter account boasts over 608,000 followers, over 1.6 million people follow him on Instagram and on YouTube — his main platform, he has over 6.8 million subscribers and over 800 million views.

All these fans tune in regularly to watch the funny videos Wolfie makes from pranks to challenges, and parodies. Also a rapper, Wolfie has made covers of songs by artists like Justin Bieber, Chris Brown, Kid Ink, Migos, Miley Cyrus and more.

WolfieRaps’ direct relationship with his fans makes him even the more loved. Here is more about his career and personal life.

Wolfieraps Wiki/Age

Wolfieraps aka King Wolfie was born as Charles Raynor on June 15, 1993, in London, Ontario. He now lives in Ottawa, Canada. He graduated from Carleton University, Ottawa, Ontario with a degree in Business Marketing.

In high school, Raynor began making videos on YouTube just for fun. His created channels such as Thosechoobz, TheSquids, DemHoodNiggs and CeeRayzTV.

In 2013, Raynor started another YouTube channel and named it WolfEnt. The name was inspired by his sister’s cat named Wolf. He spiced up the name adding “ie” and “raps” to get Wolfieraps.

Wolfie began posting clips of himself doing covers to popular artists’ songs beginning with Drake’s remix of Migos’s “Versace.” In a short time, his channel gained popularity and made Wolfie an internet sensation.

Wolfie is now so famous that even Justin Bieber follows him on Twitter. Bieber began following him in November 2015. He pinned his reply to JB’s follow back with the words “Appreciate the love fam. Purpose was an amazing album.”

Wolfie’s most watched video is about how to unlock any iPhone without the passcode. The video has garnered over 31 million views.

When his channel exceeded 100,000 subscribers, YouTube sent him a plaque award.

This finally came today! 👑 WolfFam you are the absolute best 🐺 I love ya’ll ❤️ A post shared by Wolfie (@wolfie) on Jan 23, 2016 at 11:30am PST

His other YouTube Channel MoreWolfie where he mostly posts vlogs has over 2.8 million subscribers. When the channel exceeded 1 million subscribers, YouTube sent him a gold plaque award which he celebrated with his fans, WolfFam.

Gold chain, gold earrings, gold play button 👑. Thank you so much for 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS on MoreWolfie 🔥. You guys are making my dreams come true. Who are my day 1’s? A post shared by Wolfie (@wolfie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:32am PST

Wolfieraps Net Worth

Many Youtube watchers are always curious to know just how much their favorite YouTube stars make from their channels and how they make it. Well, vloggers basically monetize through advertising using Google AdSense and sometimes direct advertising. Read this Forbes article on highest paid YouTube vloggers.

Vlogging pays off big time. The world’s most popular YouTube Vlogger, Swedish PewDiePie with over 50 million subscribers has a net worth of $20 million. According to Forbes, he makes a pretax income of $12 million – $15 million annually.

Wolfieraps in far from being a PewDiePie, subscriber-wise but with over 6 million subscribers and counting, he could soon make his Forbes list debut.

We estimate his net worth to fall somewhere between $300,000 and $1.5 million.

Wolfieraps Sister, Brother, Dad

Wolfieraps often involves his parents, sister and brother in some of his prank videos. His father Chris Raynor is an orthopaedic surgeon and his mother Mandy a Fitness industry worker.

Wolfie’s dad initially appeared in his videos wearing a mask. However, in 2016, Wolfie finally revealed his face via a prank he set up with his mom.

Watch Video Below;

After exposing his dad’s face, he made this other video with his dad with an uncovered face.

Wolfieraps has two siblings, an older brother named Zach and a younger sister named Quintessa who both feature on his skits. Zach is a lead singer in a Band called ‘The Lionyls’ and prefers not to talk in Wolfieraps’s videos. Quintessa is a dancer and upcoming rapper.

Wolfieraps Girlfriend

Interestingly, Wolfieraps’s girlfriend Sylvia Gani is also a YouTube star. She vlogs about beauty, fashion and lifestyle. Her self-named channel has over 1.5 million subscribers.

Sylvia gained a bit of popularity on Instagram before she launched her YouTube channel in 2013. Like Wolfierap, Sylvia involves her younger brother and sister in her make up videos.

Wolfie rap has featured his girlfriend in a number of his videos. They began dating in January 2014. Watch their Q&A video below;

Sylvia graduated from college in June 2016 and Wolfie dedicated this post to her;