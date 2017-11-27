The life of Eminem (Marshall Bruce Mathers III) is one that is full of many stories and many complexities that sometimes you hardly ever get to tell where he stands. The only time you get to know his real stands is when it comes to his loyalty and love for his daughters among whom is Whitney Scott Mathers.

One thing that has returned very interesting about Whitney, in the same way, it has about the remaining of Eminem’s daughters is that her life is kept mostly away from the media as much as possible.

As a result of this, everything about her education and other aspects of her life still remains unknown.

Whitney Scott Mathers Relationship with Eminem, Father, Family

Born on April 16, 2002, in the United States, Whitney, unlike what most people would think or even believe, is not the biological daughter of Eminem.

See Also: Hailie Mathers: Everything To Know About Eminem’s Daughter

She is the daughter of the rap legend’s Ex-wife Kim, whom he had had for another man after the two got a divorce in 2001.





Whitney’s biological father is a man known as Eric Hartter. The girl, however, didn’t get to spend a lot of time with him as he hasn’t been the one without a troubling past. The man who is professionally a tattoo artist has been at loggerheads with the law.

Eric has been reported to be into different criminal activities including drugs, because of which he found himself behind bars. Nevertheless, he wasn’t married to her mother, Kimberly Scot.

Kim on the other side didn’t leave a trouble-free life as she was also involved in drugs. This has caused her to seek for treatment at different times. This was one of the things that forced Eminem to adopt Whitney as his own daughter.

In 2006, Eminem and Kim remarried only to break up again that same year. In 2015, Kim was involved in a car crash in what was a DUI case. According to her attorney, it was in fact, a suicide attempt.

Speaking on Detroit’s Channel 995 radio show Mojo, Kim also admitted that the crash was intentional and she didn’t expect that she was going to make it out alive. She also pointed out that at the time, she had been clean for up to 10 years.

As it will turn out, Whitney, Hailey, and Alaina who are all Eminem’s daughters as well as Dr. Dre and Proof are some of the most inspirational people in his life as he has not tried to hide or keep it a secret.

She has been mentioned alongside Hailey and Alaina in some of the rapper’s songs including ‘Going Through Changes’ and ‘When I’m Gone’.

Whitney Scott Mathers and Sisters

Among the daughters of Eminem, Whitney is the youngest. The eldest who is also his adopted child is Amanda Scott who is popular as Alaina. She is Kim Scott’s twin sister, Dawn. Eminem adopted Aliana and Whitney at almost the same time to join his biological daughter, Hailey whom he had with Kim even before they got married. She was born on Christmas day of 1995.

According to Eminem’s first manager, the rapper put much efforts into his work after the birth of his daughter, Hailey. He was said to be putting as much as 60 hours a week because he didn’t want his daughter to grow up like he did. He wanted her to live better and not just from day to day and moving every week.

This makes much sense if one considers how much emphasis the rapper places on his daughters in his music and how he has always been protective of them.

What makes it even more impressive is the fact that his ex-wife, Kim, has admitted in an interview that Eminem is an excellent father to his daughters.

See Also: Alaina Marie Mathers Facts, Parents, Net Worth, Wiki, Bio, Boyfriend

About Whitney, he once confessed that he loves her very much because she is a sweet girl.

Whitney Scott Mathers Boyfriend

Just as so much about her life still remains very hidden, it is unknown is Whitney Scott Mathers Boyfriend. What is suggested, however, is that being only 15 years old, it is very unlikely that she has a boyfriend.