Wayne Carini’s Age, Height, Wiki, Bio, Wife, Parents

This is going to be quite the interesting article, considering the fact that we have never really looked into the life of an automobile mogul. Well, as the people always say, there is a first time for everything. Today it is all about Wayne Carini’s age, height, wiki, bio, wife, and his parents. This will certainly prove to be as educative and informative as can be, so sit tight as we get started on the topic of Wayne Carini’s age.

Wayne Carini’s Age

Some of you may be wondering why Wayne Carini’s age is a topic on its own, best believe that you are about to find out why. Judging by his general demeanor and how long he has been around, it is quite obvious that he is a bit advanced in age. Nevertheless, no one actually knows what year the mogul was born in, but he was born on 13th of October in the United States of America.

Anyone who wants to delve more into the topic of Wayne Carini’s age will probably have to make an estimate or wait for him to release the figure himself.

Wayne Carini’s Wiki/Bio/Height

As we mentioned earlier, Wayne Carini was born on 13th of October in the United States of America from his American parents. It is already popular knowledge that he is in the automobile refurbishing industry and his love for cars started when he was a young boy of the age of 9. The fact that he took his first ride in a Ferrari that was a 1960 Rosso Chiaro 250 SWB at that age must have had something to do with it.

In addition to that, he learned the art of restoring a Ferrari from the former Ferrari racing mechanic, Francois Sicard. The automobile mogul does not have a lot of information out there about him, in fact, it is quite limited, so we are not quite sure about how he actually built the image he has today. We can tell you what he is currently doing with his life though.

First, he acquired three car companies in Portland which are named as Connecticut; F40 Motorsport, Continental Auto Ltd, and Carini Carozzeria. Also, he is the presenter on the show Chasing Classic Cars. On the show he looks at classic cars from all eras, focusing on finding and getting cars running, with the option of restoration and a likely sale. The series shows the restoration and auction process, and not all projects are financially successful. In addition to that, it has featured cars which have not previously been shown in public for decades.

When it comes to Wayne’s height, he is very much on the short side, standing at 5 feet 4 inches. Despite being a small man he has achieved so much more than his taller counterparts, once again proving that size does not matter. To prove that the mogul is doing quite well, let us try his net worth on for size. Wayne Carilli is said to be worth an estimated amount of $20 million.

Wayne Carini’s Wife

Wayne is a happily married man, that is for sure. He has been with his lovely wife Laurie Carini since 1908, that would make their sacred union 37 years old. That is quite commendable considering that most marriages do not last that long at all. The couple has 2 children together, two daughters and their names are Kimberly Carini and Lindsay Carini.

The older Carini daughter suffers from autism.

Wayne Carini’s Parents

There is not much that we can say about the star’s parents considering the fact that he keeps most of his personal life, personal. He was born as a son to father, Bob Carini, and mother, Rosemary Carini. His father owned a collision repair and auto restoration business and he passed away in 2016.