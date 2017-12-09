Vickie Guerrero is one of the prominent female names in the world of wrestling. The bold and beautiful American professional wrestling authority figure, who is also a medical administrator is a famous face in the WWE. She is the widow of infamous and late professional wrestler, Eddie Guerrero. Having been introduced to the WWE as the wife of Eddie Guerrero, she has since carved her own niche and has worked as the manager for numerous wrestlers.

Vickie Guerrero Bio/Wiki

Vickie Guerrero was born as Victoria Lynn Lara on April 16, 1968, in El Paso, Texas, United States. She is American. Her ethnicity is white. Her star sign is Aries. Vickie currently resides in Houston, Texas, United States. About her educational background, we know that she studied at the private non-profit Herzing University, located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States.

Vickie, who is known for her negative persona on TV and her characteristic catchword, ‘Excuse me!’ has not given any information about her early life and family.

Vickie Guerrero Career

A look into the successful career of Vickie Guerrero shows that it began in 2005. The very first step to her successful journey with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was later that year when she appeared in the WWE for the first time alongside her husband Eddie Guerrero when he had a cold war with WWE legend, Rey Mysterio. She would surprisingly grow to the rank of an Assistant in 2007, thanks to her extreme dedication coupled with the vigour and passion with which she discharged her duties.

Later in the same year (2007), she was promoted to the position of General Manager. Her first job in wrestler management was with LayCool between 2009 and 2010. She has also managed other WWE superstars such as Dolph Ziggler, Edge, John Cena, Chavo Guerrero, Jack Swagger, Big Show and much more.





Since the passing of her husband, Eddie Guerrero on November 2005 because of a heart ailment, Vickie has become a prominent voice in WWE. She has wrestled in the WWE Diva’s Division, become the general manager of RAW and also appeared in the WWE video games. Vickie has also managed several weekly episodes of WWE shows. She has received numerous awards and rewards have honoured her for her efforts. She retired from WWE in 2014 to pursue a career in medical administration.

Vickie Guerrero Affairs/Relationship With Kris Benson

Vickie Guerrero’s first known relationship was the one with her first husband, Eddie Guerrero. He was one of the most popular WWE Superstars in the entire industry before his untimely death. Vickie and Eddie met in a nightclub. It was a blind date and she was sure if she didn’t like him she would just go and meet another person. But that wasn’t the case as she ended up sticking to Eddie’s side all night and that marked the beginning of their relationship.

Vickie and Eddie dated for a very long time – three years precisely before they eventually got married. In April 1990, Vickie tied the knots with Eddie Guerrero, because she was already pregnant. Vickie’s father won’t have his daughter give birth outside wedlock and so he pushed them to get married before the baby was born. But the marriage was not too last forever as the cold hands of death struck untimely and she lost her husband in 2005. On November 13, 2005, Eddie was found dead in a hotel room – the Marriot Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota by his nephew and WWE star Chavo Guerrero. He attempted CPR but Eddie was pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived. He was later diagnosed to have died of acute heart failure.

Vickie had two daughters with Eddie Guerrero before his unfortunate demise. Their first daughter Shaul Marie Guerrero was born October 14, 1990. Their second child, Sherilyn Amber Guerrero was born in 1995.

When Eddie died, that was a very tough pill to swallow for Vickie. She lost her love, the father of her children, she lost her everything. She said Eddie had left her all alone. Pulling through the loss of a loved one is not an entirely easy pill to swallow and so on June 18, 2015, Vickie Guerrero announced her engagement to her partner Kris Benson.

They celebrated their love in a marriage ceremony on September 12, 2015. Vickie’s daughters with Eddie – Shaul and Sherilyn were also in attendance. Currently, they are living happily as a husband and a wife. Vickie in a bid to move on from her late husband insists on being called Vickie Benson. There is no any news of separation between the lovely couple.

Vickie Guerrero Net Worth

Vickie Guerrero is one of the most influential names in the world of wrestling, thanks to the illustrious career of her late husband, Eddie Guerrero in the WWE industry. She has a good height of 5 feet and 6 inches. She has a pleasant personality despite the negative persona she portrays in the WWE circles. She is earning fortune amount of salary. Her estimated net worth is around $8 million.