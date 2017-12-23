Veronica Dunne is an American actress known for her role as Sarah Myers in Locker Love. She had an early television appearance in an episode of “According to Jim” in 2008.

She stars as Marisa in Disney Channel series K.C.Undercover opposite Disney star Zendaya Coleman.

Veronica Dunne Bio

Veronica Dunne was born on March 2, 1995, as Veronica Louise Dunne in Malibu, California, US. Her parents are Kristine and Murphy Dunne.

She loves to dance and began performing at the age of four. Her love for music and acting, which she attributes in part to her father Murphy (“Blues Brothers”), led her to musical theater.

Dunne was accepted into the prestigious Carnegie Mellon music program but had to delay her enrollment due to a possible Broadway opportunity.

Veronica’s Acting Career

She had an early television appearance in an episode of ABCs According to Jim in 2008. Her first movie role came in 2009 when she appeared in Locker Love as Sarah Myers.





Veronica got her debut television series in the Disney Channel series K.C.Undercover opposite Disney star Zendaya Coleman. She plays Marisa Miller, K.C Cooper’s best friend in Disney Channel’s live-action spy-comedy series for kids, tweens, and families.

She got her first professional theater role as Cinderella in the Lythgoe Family Production of “Cinderella,” alongside Hollywood veterans Jennifer Leigh Warren (Broadway’s “Little Shop of Horrors”) and Freddie Stroma (“Harry Potter”).

See Also: Caroline Dhavernas Wiki, Bio, Husband, Kids, Parents, Siblings, Feet

Veronica went on to star in several popular stage productions, including “Into the Woods,” “Chicago,” “Cabaret,” and eventually “The Black Suits,” written by Joe Iconis (Broadway’s “We the People”) which led her to New York. There she auditioned and was offered the lead role of Sophie in Broadway’s “Mama Mia,” ultimately taking the role of ‘Marisa’ in “K.C. Undercover” instead.

Dunne guest starred on numerous hit shows, including Disney XD’s “Kickin’ It,” Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally” and “The Suite Life on Deck”.

She looks up to Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chasten and Lucille Ball for their versatility. professionalism, and dedication to the craft of acting.

In her spare time, Dunne enjoys singing, dancing, musical theater, going to the beach and spending time with family and friends.

Veronica Dunne Dating, Boyfriend

She met the American actor, Max Ehrich in 2014 and after three years, in July 2017, they broke up.

The couple was spotted enjoying a lovely vacation on the beach in Hawaii in April 2016. They kissed and cuddled during the sunny day at the beach and romantically celebrated their birthdays. Later, they took to social media to upload their pictures and share the wonderful time they spent together.

See Also: Kate Mansi Married, Husband, Net Worth, Biography, Boyfriend, Measurements

It, however, came as a surprise to fans when Max announced their splitting on his Instagram page where he posted, “I am single”.

The two seem to have moved on fine with no bitterness as they have landed themselves other relationships.

Veronica Dunne and Taylor Noblet

Veronica has been spotted severally with her new boyfriend, Taylor Noblet. The confirmation which can be seen on their Instagram comments implies they are couple.

Taylor took to Instagram to post a picture of them with a sweet caption praising his girlfriend.

He wrote, “I am always baffled that someone so beautiful can be so kind, strong, and humble. Veronica, you are one of a kind. I love you on the easy days and love you more on the hard ones. Thank you for always being such a light in this dim colorless world of ours.”

Veronica in a response posted, “I love you so much. You are my universe.

The two started posting pictures together in July, right after Veronica and Max announced their split. It, however, appears that the two have known each other for quite some time, as Veronica shared some “then-and-now” Instagram pics of themselves.

Rumors were also making round that Max was dating model, Sommer Ray, but they haven’t posted photos together in a couple of months. Sommer did star in Max’s music video for “Don’t Forget Her Now,” so maybe that’s all it was.

Veronica Dunne Age, Family

As earlier stated, Veronica was born on March 2, 1995, to father, Murphy Dunne, and mother, Kristine Dunne. She is their only child.

Murphy Dunne was born on June 22, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He is an American actor and musician who is best known for being the keyboardist/pianist for the Blues Brothers in the 1980 film “The Blues Brothers”, a role he reprised in the sequel, Blues Brothers 2000.

Her grandfather was George Dunne while her great-grandparents were John and Ellen Dunne.

George Dunne

Her grandfather was George Dunne, an American Democratic Party politician from Chicago, Illinois. She refers to her grandpa using the sweet name “Boppy.”

See Also: Josh Helman Bio, Body, Height, Married, Wife, Girlfriend, Siblings, Family

He was appointed to a vacant seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in 1955 and was re-elected in 1956, 1958, 1960, and 1962. After eight years he became floor leader for the House Democrats.

He was President of the Cook County Board of Commissioners from 1969 to 1991; the longest service of anyone holding that office. Dunne died in 2006 on his farm in Hebron, Illinois.

Veronica Dunne Feet, Height

The beautiful Veronica Dunne stands at a height of 5′ 7″ (1.71 m) and has a body weight of 130 lbs (59 kg) which enhance her gorgeous appearance.

She has cute and beautiful feet which rated five stars on Wiki feet.

Her shoe size is 9 (US) or 39.5 (EU) or 7 (UK).