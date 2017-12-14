Always sporting a truly infectious smile on her face, Venessa Villanueva is a woman who cuts the figure of a truly compassionate lady complete with a tender heart tucked within the walls of her chest. The American actress is widely known for her incredible works on the big screen including the 2011 action movie, Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns.

However, although she has garnered quite a number of following in her own rights as a public figure, having featured in a handful of movies, the woman is more widely known in many quarters for once being married to another famous American celebrity, Chris Perez, a musician whose skills as a guitarist is highly thought of.

Venessa Villanueva’s Bio

Venessa Villanueva was born an American although she has quite a different ethnic background. Venessa’s parents were not Americans, they emigrated from Mexico to the USA before she was born. They gave birth to her in America.

Venessa has always been known to be quite an introvert who likes hiding from the public eye and keeping many parts of her life hidden from the media. Of course, this has made it extremely hard for fans to get to know her as they would really want to. Venessa’s exact date of birth is currently unknown to the public but she is widely regarded to be in her late 30s. She grew up in America, somewhere in Texas.

Venessa Villanueva Meets Chris Perez

Venessa Villanueva is more widely known around the world for her relationship with Chris Perez. Perez is a popular American singer and guitarist who played as the lead guitarist in a very famous band which was headed by legendary American singer, Selena. The band was known as the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos. Perez would later get married to the band’s front-woman, Selena on April 2, 1992. Their marriage, however, did not last long as Selena was soon murdered afterwards in 1995.





Selena’s bizarre murder shook the world and left Perez and the Tejano band Selena y Los Dinos completely devastated. He, however, found some strength to move on with his life soon after.

A few years after that tragic incident, Venessa met Perez for the first time in 1998. The two were introduced to each other through a mutual friend of theirs, John Garza. They were said to have instantly begun dating after falling deeply in love with each other.

Venessa Villanueva Marries Chris Perez

Venessa and Perez dated for quite some time. They were together for eight years as unmarried lovers before they finally got married on the 26th of October 2006. It would be Perez’s second marriage after Selena. Sadly, however, the marriage did not last long as the couple parted ways in 2008. They were married for only a year and some months.

Venessa Villanueva and Chris Perez divorce/Kids

Venessa Villanueva reportedly filed for divorce in 2008 because Perez allegedly had alcohol and drug problems and she could not cope with the habit. The famed guitarist was said to have even abandoned his family and rarely came home. He was, most of the time, busy partying outside.

Venessa, it was claimed, had wanted to work things out and intended to dismiss the divorce she had filed for, however, all moves to reconcile the couple blatantly failed and the husband and wife eventually ended up stating irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their short-lived marriage.

Their divorce was highly talked about by the media and gained Venessa some unprecedented popularity.

Venessa and Perez had two children together, a daughter named Cassie and a son who goes by the name of Noah.

Venessa Villanueva Becomes an Actress

After her divorce, Venessa Villanueva found work in the film industry and was involved in making two fine movies.

The woman caught the attention of many people with her praiseworthy work in Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns. The movie was released in 2011 and got her name on the lips of Americans.

She went on to star in another movie, Forgotten Memories which was released in 2015.

Venessa Villanueva’s Net Worth

The American actress currently commands an estimated net worth of $100,000.