Vanessa Nadal is one of those beautiful and brilliant women that don’t come by always. A scientist and a lawyer, not many people know her, except as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s wife.

Vanessa Nadal wiki Bio

Vanessa Nadal was born on August 18, 1982, in New York. While very little is known about her childhood, it is known that she has always been brilliant and with a delicious appetite for education.

She had her high school education at New York City’s Hunter College High School which was at the Upper east end neighborhood of the city.

From here, she went to Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Not done yet, the woman went to Fordham University School of Law where she graduated with a law degree. Before then, she was working for Johnson & Johnson as a research-and-development scientist.

After obtaining a law degree, Vanessa Nadal settled in New York City where she worked with Jones Day as an associate.

With her job, the woman has handled many federal, state, and international cases. She has trained and gained knowledge in different areas of the law including civil RICO litigation, and Fair Credit Reporting Act matters.

She is also knowledgeable in the areas of healthcare and pharmaceutical matters, which is understandable considering her time with Johnson & Johnson, breach of contract cases, intellectual property, environmental litigation, as well as enforcement proceedings.

After spending 5 years in Jones Day, she called it quits. For now, it is unknown what she is into, but you can easily guess right that she is into something big.

Before Jones Day, Vanessa had worked with the Supreme Court of NY Appellate Division as a Legal Intern and from here she moved to King Ramsey Perry & Howell, LLP still as an intern.

It was after King Ramsey Perry & Howell, LLP that she joined Jones day as a Summer Associate, then Law Clerk, before finally reaching the position of an Associate which was where she left.

Vanessa Nadal Married, Husband Son, Family

Good morning.

It's hard to leave home sometimes.

Make today count. pic.twitter.com/LTK3yZYmX5 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 1, 2016

At the center of the world of Vanessa Nada is obviously her family, and at the center of her husband’s world, is obviously this woman.

Vanessa and the man who would later be her husband, Lin-Manuel Miranda have had different things in common, and that was what brought them together.

The very intelligent woman and Miranda attended Hunter College High School almost at the same time, but it was not while in school that the two began dating. In fact, while they were in school they were not close, or even friends.

They have known or at least seen each other when they were in school, but that was all. According to her husband, Vanessa “was gorgeous and I’m famously bad at talking to women I find attractive, I have a total lack of game.”

Both of them, however, were popular in school because while she was always dancing and studying, Miranda was one of the coolest kids and he was always with his boombox among other cool guys.

After they both graduated Miranda began his rapping and singing career while Vanessa got on with her job, he came across her profile on facebook and that was when he invited her for his Freestyle Love Supreme show, because it was at that time that he was a member of the popular hip-hop improv troupe, Freestyle Love Supreme.

Even though the woman showed up, the rapper and writer still got too shy to get her number, so he got a friend to help him get it. By then, she had already fallen for him after seeing him do his thing on stage.

Next, she went out together with Miranda and his crew and that was how they got started with him inviting her for another thing they had in common Grand Theft Auto via a text message the next day.

According to Miranda, Vanessa is “beautiful but not vain. She’s smart but not arrogant. It’s like, all killer, no filler.”

The two got married in 2010 and 4 years later, on November 10, 2014, Nadal gave birth to their first child, a son, Sabastein.

The Good Wife. My good wife. pic.twitter.com/6Uzv21PhPF — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 16, 2016

Years later, Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda are as good as always.