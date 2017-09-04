Vanessa Marcil has been in the movie world since 1992, the year she became known for playing the role of Brenda Barrett Corinthos in the ABC soap opera General Hospital, which would ultimately become the biggest break of her career.

General Hospital which debuted in 1968 and continues to run, holds the Guinness World record for the longest running soap opera in American television. Marcil left the role in 2011, returning for a guest role in 2013.

In addition to GH, Marcil is also known for her roles in TV shows lke Beverly Hills, 90210 and Las Vegas. An occasional big screen actor, her film credits include The Rock (1996) and Storm Watch (2002).

Here is a detailed look at Marcil’s career and personal life.

Vanessa Marcil Bio

Vanessa was born as Sally Vanessa Ortiz on October 15, 1968, in Indio, California, United States of America. She was born as the youngest of 4 children to herbalist, Patricia Marcil Ortiz and contractor, Peter Ortiz. Her mom Patricia is of French, Italian, and Portuguese descent while her dad is of Mexican descent.

Vanessa has two older sisters Tina (born October 20, 1959) and Sherry (born September 7, 1962) and an older brother Sam (born November 16, 1958). They were all raised together in Palm Desert.

Marcil’s love for acting began to develop when she was 8 years old. She started out acting at school stage plays and talent shows, one of which she won in the 6th grade by performing her own song.

Marcil attended Indio High School, Indio, California, where she was part of the Indio’s Circle Theatre Acting Company. Interestingly, while pursuing her acting passion, Marcil studied law at College of the Desert, Palm Desert, California.

Read Also: Angel Coulby Married, Net Worth, Dating, Wiki, Bio

After a number of appearances on theater productions, Marcil landed the role of Brenda Barrett on General Hospital in 1992. She reprised the role for the next 6 years until 1998 when she left for other gigs, among them TV movie, To Love, Honor and Deceive and Steven Spielberg’s police drama High Incident.

While on GH, Marcil also had other endeavors including appearing in two of Prince’s music videos, and her debut feature film appearance in The Rock (1996) alongside stars like Nicolas Cage.

Vanessa joined the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1998 as Gina Kincaid. She left one and a half years later for other gigs before rejoining GH in 2002. The return saw her win the 2003 Emmy Award for “Outstanding Supporting Actress”, an award she had previously been nominated for, twice.

Marcil left GH for the second time in 2003 when she joined NBC drama Las Vegas as Sam Marquez. She reprised the role for 5 seasons, leaving in 2008. Marcil also reprised the role in a related show entitled “Crossing Jordan” (2004 – 2005).

Vanessa in 2008 became the host of reality game show Blush: The Search for America’s Greatest Makeup Artist. Additionally she appeared in 3 episodes of NBC’s Lipstick Jungle. After being absent for 7 years, Marcil returned to GH for a year between 2010 and 2011. She appeared again as a guest in 2013 to commemorate the show’s 50th anniversary.

Read Also: Liza Lapira Bio, Wiki, Height, Net Worth, Married, Husband, Boyfriend

Vanessa’s other credits include; Hallmark channel movies; The Nanny Express (2009) Stranded in Paradise (2014), The Convenient Groom (2016) and The Wrong Mother (2017), Lifetime movie One Hot Summer (2009), 2010 web series, The Bannen Way.

Vanessa Marcil Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa Marcil has an estimated net worth of $2 million. Marcil has also had a couple of non-acting endeavors. She designed a clothing labelled and named it “Kass” after her son, Kassius. Part of the proceeds from the sales, are used to build schools for kids in Africa and also establish centers to help African mothers.

In LA, Marcil established Patricia House, an organization that helps take care of kids whose mothers can’t afford to care for them by helping them find good homes.

Vanessa Marcil Married/Husband

Vanessa hasn’t been exactly lucky with marriages. She has been married and divorced twice. Her first marriage was in 1989 to actor Corey Feldman known for The Fox and the Hound (1981). However, four years later, in 1993, the couple divorced. The marriage produced no children.

Marcil then married actor Carmine Giovinazzo on July 11, 2010. Their wedding, held in New York was an intimate one with close family and friends in attendance.

Read Also: Melyssa Ford Married, Net Worth, Mother, Height, Body Measurements

About a year into the marriage, Vanessa announced that she had suffered two miscarriages.

V has had a miscarriage. our second one this year.

thanx for the love and prayers…………..CDG — Vanessa Marcil (@VanessaMarcilM) December 6, 2011

It looked like the miscarriages took its toll on their marriage when they filed for divorce in August 2012 citing irreconcilable differences. Vanessa and Carmine finalized their divorce in March 2013.

Vanessa Marcil Son

After her first divorce, from Corey Feldman, and before her second marriage to Carmine Giovinazzo, Vanessa was in a romantic relationship with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 cast mate Brian Austin Green. The relationship produced a son, Kassius Lijah who was born on March 30, 2002.

Vanessa and Brian broke up shortly after the birth of their son, much to the surprise of Beverly Hills, 90210 fans.

Their break up got messy when Brian filed a lawsuit against Marcil claiming that she was delaying paying a loan he had lent her. However, Marcil denied the allegations and the court dismissed the case in favour of Marcil. Brian later married Megan Fox in 2010.

Vanessa is incredibly fond of her son Kass and has severally taken to social media to post pictures of him.

My son just explained 5 things to me that he would appreciate if I handled differently when we have talks. He was right about all of them. 😊He makes me a better person. #childrenarethefuture A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Aug 22, 2017 at 7:33pm PDT

According to her posts, it is clear that Kass also has interest in acting and like his mom, has acted stage plays in school.

Bye A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Jul 29, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Vanessa Marcil Boyfriend

Despite having two failed marriages, it appears Vanessa hasn’t given up on love just yet. In April 2015, she revealed via social media that she was engaged to her longtime mystery boyfriend identified as just MC.

Thank you for sharing in our excitement. My engagement ring was Audrey Hepburns gold band. @RanchMC72 on one knee in uniform. #REALMEN ☺️ — Vanessa Marcil (@VanessaMarcilM) April 23, 2015

While flaunting her engagement ring on IG, Marcil also hinted that she had begun planning her wedding.

Ok!!! Here is my news Finally! I got a mani after exactly 1 year & we are planning our wedding but how do U pick Ur nose with nails? #imserious A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Apr 23, 2015 at 9:37am PDT

Marcil has severally taken to social to post pictures of her and MC together and fans can’t help but keep their fingers crossed that this one might just be the one to last forever.

A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

Not much is known about Marcil. He operates a private Instagram account with the handle @mccmxi.

Vanessa Marcil Body Measurements: 34 B-24-35

Vanessa Marcil Height: 5 Feet 4 Inch