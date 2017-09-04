Every celebrity is best known for something. For Vanessa Ferlito, it is her appearance in a number of hit TV shows one of which is her role as Detective Aiden Burn in both CSI: NY and its predecessor series.

The American actress is also known for her appearance in some notable films including Spider-Man but she is also known for her recurring portrayal of Claudia Hernandez in 24 and her regular role as FBI Agent Charlie DeMarco in Graceland.

Vanessa Ferlito Bio, Body Measurement

Born on December 28, 1976, to an Italian-American family in Brooklyn, New York, Vanessa experienced a rough beginning as she lost her father to a heroin overdose when she was two years old.

Her mother remarried and her new family continued their life in Brooklyn where they owned a hair salon. Vanessa then turned to her dream of becoming a star. hence her journey as an actress.

Before becoming an actress, Vanessa was a Wilhelmina model and a New York City “club kid”. Her classmate once described her as one who was different from her childhood and this made her classmates in elementary school to hate her so badly.

Ferlito has so far played important roles in: On Line, Jordan Nash, 25th Hour, Spider-Man 2, The Tollbooth, Man of the House, Shadow boxer, Death Proof, Descent, Nothing Like the Holidays, Madea Goes to Jail, Julie & Julia, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Stand Up Guys and Duke.

She is 1.68 meters tall and weighs around 52 kgs. Her body measurement is 32-24-33. The colour of her eyes is Brown and her shoe size is 10. Following her gorgeous physique, Vanessa is no doubt a love attraction of males leads in the movies and TV series.

Vanessa Ferlito Son

Venessa shocked her fans when she appeared with a baby bump in 2007. The actress was blessed with a baby boy later in September that same year.

Vanessa’s son’s name is Vince. he is 9 years old. The actress, however, did not reveal her son’s father but news of her relationship with a renowned director has still not faded.

On several occasions, she avoids the arguments about the child’s father.

Vanessa Ferlito Net Worth

Having started her acting career as early as in the 90s, Vanessa has accumulated for her self a huge sum which is now running in millions.

One of the shows that fetched her money was John Leguizamo’s boxing drama Undefeated, of 2003 where she starred as Lizette Sanchez and it earned her NAACP nomination for Outstanding Actress in a TV movie.

This was followed by her role in Spider-Man 2 released a year after. That same year, she left the Jack Bauer and Co. which she joined at the early stage of her career.

Vanessa could have also earned her money from her appearance in a cover magazine of a New York Magazine.

In 2005, she also played on “Man of the house”. She has represented herself in various movies as well as TV series thus proving herself a good category of artist.

At the time, Vanessa’s net worth is $6 million which she accumulated from her multi-million dollar worth films. A good example is Spider-man which is grossed over $78.3 million worldwide.

Her yearly income, however, is estimated to be around $1,764,706 including her sponsorship amount of $392,157. She earns $2,424,242 yearly including her money from music. That means $5,954,730.

Despite portraying great roles in her TV shows, Vanessa is still a light-hearted woman, crazy for ice hockey and here she’s seen attending the Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Rangers playoff game at Madison Square Garden.

Vanessa Ferlito Husband

Even though her appearances on TV shows helped her gain much popularity, Vanessa still chooses to keep her personal life confidential.

Nevertheless, it appears that she had a relationship with an actor Quentin Tarantino. In 2014, they were both spotted after having a romantic dinner in a posh restaurant in Manhattan. They shared intimate hugs and talked for a long time before driving off.

It is, however, not yet confirmed if the two are truly in a relationship that would last a lifetime. The two has refused to divulge information related to each other. Presently, Vanessa is spending her life as a single mother of her only son Venice, but without a husband.

Quick Facts You Should Know About Vanessa Ferlito