Tuppence Middleton is an English actress who launched her professional acting career in 2008. She has since starred in a handful of feature films and made appearances in a number of TV shows, most notably Netflix’s Sense8, Dickensian, and War & Peace.

Tuppence Middleton Bio/Wiki

Middleton was born on 21 February 1987 in Bristol, England and raised in Clevedon, Somerset. Her parents are Nigel and Tina Middleton. “Tuppence was what my grandmother nicknamed my mother, so she gave it to me,” she once revealed about her name. She has an older sister named Angel and a younger brother named Josh.

Despite sharing a surname with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Tuppence, and Kate are not related. “Since Kate Middleton came around, some people think I’m related to her, but unfortunately, there’s no connection,” the actress said.

Tuppence attended Bristol Grammar School, where she began acting in school plays. However, she wasn’t exactly the bubbly type in school as she revealed that she loved her own company and was alone most of the time.

“I liked to be in my own company, so when I came home from school, I’d just go up to my room and hang out by myself. I wouldn’t really have friends over or go to see friends much.”

Despite her quiet personality, Middleton appeared in a number of local plays and successfully auditioned for drama school. “As I got older, I auditioned for drama school and shocked myself by getting in,” she said.

She would go on to earn a honors degree in acting from Arts Educational School in Chiswick, London. Beginning her career in 2008, it didn’t take long before Tuppence attracted attention, first with the British horror movie Tormented (2009). Her career really picked up in 2010 when she appeared in films like Skeletons and Chatroom.

Some of her most notable feature films include Trance (2013), The Imitation Game (2014), Jupiter Ascending (2015) and more. On the small screen, she has had roles in Sinbad (2012), Black Mirror (2013), and TV film The Lady Vanishes (2013).

Tuppence Middleton Net Worth

After being nominated for the London Evening Standard Film Awards 2010 for Most Promising Newcomer, Middleton has posed an incredible career thus far. While her earnings have never been revealed to the media, actresses of her caliber are estimated to have a net worth of $3 million.

Tuppence Middleton Dating

Middleton is dating someone at the time of this writing and that person is Robert Fry. The name doesn’t ring a bell? Well, that’s because Tuppence eschewed having a celebrity as a boyfriend and went for a common artist instead. Being that she is an art lover, we can totally understand.

Middleton and Fry have been dating for at least a couple of years now. She revealed her relationship status to daily mail in early 2016 at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea, where she said;

“I’m here tonight with my boyfriend.” Robert Fry, born in 1981 hails from North London. He is a figurative painter. At the event where they were spotted together, Fry also had something to say to the media, revealing that they met a while ago.

“We met through a mutual friend a while ago.” the artist told daily mail.

A month after that, they were spotted by paparazzi cameras out and about on the streets of London. The pair were sure not to give away to much PDA’s as they held hands while they hopped from shop to shop.

Middleton rarely posts about her romantic life on social, however, in March 2017 when Fry signed up for an Instagram account, Tuppence was the one that broke the news to her fans requesting that they follow him.

Other times, she has shown her support for his works by posting it on her page.

Tuppence Middleton Married/Husband/Kids

Her relationship with Fry is the first to come to media attention and though she might have had a relationship before that time, she was never married. She also doesn’t have any kids at this time of writing. Only time will tell if the North London lad would be the one she walks the aisle with and probably mother his children. We’ll keep our fingers crossed until then.

Height: 5′ 7″ (1.7 m)