Even though he doesn’t seem to like it much, Truman Theodore Hanks always finds himself in the limelight because he’s the son of Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson.

Truman is the youngest son of famous award-winning actor Tom Hanks and being born to famous parents gives him the opportunity to enjoy the fame earned by them. However, Truman doesn’t like all the attention and has made every effort to keep his personal life private. Thus, he rarely makes a public appearance despite being the son of high profiled celebrities.

Maybe, someday he will follow in his parents’ footsteps and pursue a career in acting.

Truman Theodore Hanks Wiki, Bio

He is the youngest son and the fourth child of the world-famous American actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks. He is also the second child of his mother, Rita Wilson.

Truman was born in Los Angeles, California in the United States of America on December 26, 1995. He belongs to a mixed ethnic background which includes English, German, Portuguese from his father’s side and Bulgarian, Greek from his mother’s side.

Apparently, his parents did a good job in keeping him away from the public eye as there is very little information about the educational background of Truman. Nevertheless, he was in high school during 2012 when he was 16 years old.





He also seems to have a keen interest in sports since he was a kid. Being born in Los Angeles, he supports Los Angeles Kings and he’s been spotted cheering for the team several times in Madison Square Garden Arena, New York. His interest is supported by his father Tom who usually goes with him to the hockey games. Again, he supports Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to basketball.

It seems like unlike his father, Truman has no interest in being a part of Hollywood and since his career and personal life is kept under wraps, there’s no information on his current Salary and Net Worth.

Truman Theodore Hanks Family, Parents

For the most part, Truman is on the spotlight because he is the second son in the Hank clan. He has an older brother, Chester who is also known as Chet Hanks from the same mother. Besides, the two also have half-siblings from his father’s side, a brother Colin Hanks and a sister Elizabeth Ann Hanks. Truman is the youngest in the family.

Regardless of the step-relations in the family, the Hanks family seems to stick together except for Truman and Colin. Although there is not much known about the internal relations of the Hanks’ family, it looks like Colin and Truman do not share a very healthy bond between them since they do not appear on media together and are very rarely pictured together.

Notably, Truman’s siblings are pretty talented. His brother Chet Hanks is a rapper and goes by the stage name Chet Haze. He has released some rap songs like Do it Better, Juice with Chill. Chet also has experience in acting with roles in movies like Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, and Fantastic Four.

Truman’s eldest brother Colin Hanks is also an accomplished and established actor in Hollywood. Among Tom Hanks children, Collin is the one who followed in his footstep the most. He has starred in movies and TV series like King Kong, Orange County, Band of Brothers.

His only sister Elizabeth Ann Hanks is a writer who also appeared in movies like Forest Gump, That Thing You Do! when she was younger. However, her acting career never took off. Thus, she focused on being a writer which she’s actually good at. She has worked for various high profile magazines like Vanity Fair, The Guardian, The New York Times.

Though the 21-year-old is not known for any particular career, Truman is very much loved by his siblings and family. He often joins his parents, especially his father during different major events and functions.

Truman’s father Tom Hanks initially got married to actress Samantha Lewes, known for the movies Mr. Success and Bosom Buddies. They had two children together – Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks. The couple got married in 1978 and was divorced in 1987. Samantha succumbed to a battle with bone cancer in 2002.

After the divorce, Tom Hanks started dating Truman’s mother Rita Wilson, who is also an actress. His parents got married in 1988 and are living happily together ever since. They have two children together – Chester Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks.

Is He Dating, Who Is His Girlfriend?

Despite his status as a celebrity kid, Truman has done a good job at keeping his private life private. Nevertheless, one thing is clear, he’s not yet married. Perhaps, he’s saving all info about his girlfriend or affairs for later in the future.