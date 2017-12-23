Troy Gentile is an American actor loved and known for his role as Barry Goldberg in the eponymous ABCs comedy series The Goldbergs (2013- present). He was also in Entourage and the Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

People believe the fact that he has undergone some severe weight loss considering that he looks fit now more than in his earlier age. Is that really true?

Let’s find out, we will also look at many other interesting facts about him. Follow me as we take the ride.

Troy Gentile Bio, Wiki

Troy was born on 27th October 1993 as Troy Francis Farshi in Boca Raton, Florida, the United States to Albert Farshi and Debbie Gentile.

Although details of his early life and education are not known, he, however, attended Community College before he was cast in The Goldbergs.

Troy got his start in entertainment at the age of 11 when he landed his first acting job, playing the supporting role of Hooper – The Bear in the Wheelchair – in the remake of Bad News Bears with Billy Bob Thorton as Matthew Hooper.





Gentile is best known for his role as Barry Goldberg in the ABCs series The Goldberg from 2013 – present. He is also popular for playing the young version of Jack Black in the comedies Nacho Libre and Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny as a child actor.

Troy is a dependable supporting cast member whose career continued to rise mostly because of his comedic roles.

He has appeared in many films including the 2008 comedy movie Drillbit Taylor in his first lead role playing Ryan Anderson and the 2007 comedy release, opposite Owen Wilson and produced by Judd Apatow.

Also in Good Luck Chuck, he cast as Young Stu and the 2009 comedy film Hotel for Dogs as the character Mark.

His other screen credits include an episode of the Nickelodeon comedy The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2006) as Jeremy, Zip (2006) as Nelson, Nathan in Fugly (2007), I Could Never Be Your Woman (2007), and as Mitchell Levine in Entourage (2008).

He played a young Craig Ferguson on a segment of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson in 2005 and was also cast on the Fox comedy Sons of Tucson, where he played Brandon Gunderson.

He was nominated for Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Feature Film – Supporting Young Actor.

Troy Gentile Weight Loss

Troy seems to be in a better shape than what he was in back when he was younger. For this reason, a lot of people believe the fact that he has undergone some severe weight loss. He has not revealed going through any such procedures, but the pictures often speak more than a thousand words.

Troy Gentile Age, Family

As earlier mentioned, Troy was born on 27 October 1993 as an only child of his parents. He is currently 24 years, 1 month, 24 days old as at the time of this write-up.

He is the son of Debra Lynne (nee Gentile) who once worked at the advertising department of the Boca Raton News, and Albert A. Farshi, he was raised in Los Angeles, California. His parents are obviously divorced, he talks about his other mom on his Twitter page. He moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was four years old.

His father is originally from Iran. His mother is from New York and has Italian ancestry. Troy’s maternal grandparents are Ralph G. Gentile and Colleen.

Wikipedia says his father is of (Iranian) Jewish descent and that his mother is a Gentile. Assuming this is correct then according to Halakha, he’s not Jewish (unless he converted at some time).

Is Troy Gentile Gay? Dating, Girlfriend

Little is known about Troy’s life apart from the entertainment industry as he tends to keep things private. He is not known to be in any relationship currently. He has been assumed to be gay but that was not confirmed.

