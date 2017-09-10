Tristin Mays is famous for several reasons. While she is well known as an American actress, Mays is a singer, dancer and a model highly regarded for the various ads she has done for famous companies.

As an actress, Tristin Mays is probably, best known for her role as Riley Davis in Peter Lenkov’s action-adventure television series -“MacGyver”. Everyone agreed she was perfect in portraying the tough and resilient sarcastic hacker character.

Disregarding that, Mays has earned a widespread reputation for her roles in various television productions. She has received a handful of praises for portraying Angel and Rosalyn in the television films “Harambee!” (1996) and “Night of the Wild” (2015).

And, has gathered numerous expression of admiration for being Shaina, Sarah Nelson Salvatore, Stephanie King, Ally and Monica Lopez in the respective television series – “Gullah Gullah Island”, “The Vampire Diaries”, “Big Time Rush”, “Switched at Birth”, and “Zeke and Luther”.

Tristin Mays Bio/Age

The American actress was born on the 10th day of June 1990 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Though Mays was born in the largest city in the state located in the Southern United States, she grew up in the most populous city in the country – New York.

It was in New York that Tristin Mays got introduced to the industry. From what we gathered, her major breakthrough was when Ford Modeling Agency accepted her. If you ask Mays about this, she will relate that she soon became one of the top child models in America.

This claim isn’t false. Mays as a child appeared in many print ads along side big shots in the industry like Corbin Bleu, Hayden Panettiere, and Lindsay Lohan. Mays would later bag a number of national commercials which earned her more recognition. It’s known that she’s worked with ROSS, Play Skool Kool Aid, Sunkist, Kraft Cheese, McDonald’s and HERSHEY’s.

@jeffreythawun A post shared by Tristin Mays (@tristinmays) on Jul 20, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

It is also known that Tristin Mays was a member of the singing group called “Jane 3”. Other members are Jerika Scott and Earanequa Carter. Jane 3 was signed to Jive records. The group can boast of a single – “Screensaver”. It was produced by T-pain and Marques Houston. Many have expressed that Tristin was the crazy member of the group. RMP Magazine says this is so because Mays “carries the deeper, more powerful notes and leaves everyone stunned when her girly image is overshadowed by an eruption of energy.”

You can check out the “Screensaver” video here. Mays is enthusiastic about video games. She likes pineapples and has a great interest in martial arts, weapons, and dogs.

Tristin Mays Parents

Tristin Mays is one of the celebrities many don’t know are of African ancestry. She once specified she is not Asian. According to her, she’s African American-French-Indian.

Mays has a brother called Jeryn. Her father is Michael Mays and her mother, Viveca Mays.

Tristin Mays Boyfriend

It’s no secret that lots of people are attracted to Mays; she’s beautiful and gorgeous. The secret is who she’s currently dating and, Mays fans have always wanted to know what’s up with her love life.

We can’t tell if the actress is in a romantic relationship with anyone. However, it’s a common knowledge that she once dated an American professional soccer player – DeAndre Yedlin.

Whatever happened to what Tristin and DeAndre had is best known to them. While many believe the relationship collapsed, it has been suggested that the couple only withdrew the relationship from public scrutiny.

It has also been rumored that something special is going on between Tristin and her co-star in “MacGyvers” – Lucas Till. But then, it’s just gossip. It’s, therefore, safe to assume Mays is not having any romantic affairs with anyone.

Tristin Mays Measurements

Tristin Mays is always admired for her looks. Her bodily structure has endeared her to her fans and helped her career a great deal.

She’s 1.64m tall and the details of her physique are as shown below:

Weight – 53kg

Body Measurements – 35-24-35

Bra Cup Size – C

Dress Size – 6 (US)

Shoe Size – 8 (US)

Tristin Mays Net Worth



It’d be mischievous to quote any figure as Tristin Mays net worth. There are several estimate on the value of everything she owns. But, none of those are authentic. Tristin’s worth is best known to Tristin.