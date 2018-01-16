Advertisement

Catch them young is a cliche which will best describe the emergence of teenagers and youngsters to a community where they were not a familiar sight before now, the music industry. Trippie Redd is an American rapper and singer who is gaining momentum fast in the music industry. He is best known for his songs Love Scars, Dark Knight Dummo, and Can You Rap Like Me.

He was featured on XXXtentacoin’s song Uh Oh, Thots, which got over 280, 000 streams on SoundCloud in less than 24 hours after it’s release. Trippie believes so much in himself even when nobody else believes in him. Music is what he wants and music is what he is going after.

Trippie Redd Bio/ Wiki

Born June 18, 1999, with the birth name Michael White IV, he is better known by the pseudonym Trippie Redd. He was born in Canton, Ohio, where he described as the second most dangerous small city in the United States. Neither of his parents’ name is known but he was raised by his mother because his father was incarcerated at the time of his birth. He’s of African-American, Native American, and Irish ancestry.

He describes himself as a loner despite his affiliation with a street gang. He graduated with a 4.0 GPA from a high school in Canton but put off going to college to build his budding music career.

What Inspired Trippie’s Love For Music?

Trippie’s mother played Alicia Keys, Nas, Ashanti, Beyonce and Tupac a lot when he was growing. He listened to the likes of Lil Wayne, T-Pain, Marilyn Manson which has greatly influenced his style of music.

He had an elder brother, Dirty Redd, who was pursuing a career in music and whose sudden death in a car crash in 2014 made him more determined than ever to succeed in his musical pursuits to fulfill his brother’s dream. Redd also has a younger brother who goes by the name Hippie Redd and also a cousin whose stage name is Famous Dex.





Trippie is versatile and creates beautiful lyrics by combining different genres to create his own style ranging from Hip-hop to R’n’B to alternative rock and basically pop and this has earned him a great following. He believes his accomplishments in the music industry will ultimately decide his success as a rapper responding to those who judge him solely by his looks.

Music Career

Trippie Redd made his first studio record at the age of 10 in 2014, he released Sub-Zero and New Ferrari though he later deleted the songs. The strong desire to succeed took him to Atlanta after high school where he met rapper Lil Wop who would help him record his three songs: Awakening My Inner Beast, Beast Mode, and Rock the World Trippie. He later got signed to the label Strainge Entertainment owned by Universal Music Group Chairman’s son, Elliot Grainge, and relocated to Los Angeles.

May 2017 saw the release of his debut mixtape, A Love Letter to You, with the lead single Love Scars being positively received and widely acclaimed. Other singles in the album include Romeo & Juliet, Can You Rap Like Me, Blade of Woe.

2017 was a good year for Trippie as it saw the release of his two albums and collabo with notable artists which include Lil Wayne, XXXTentacion in his album 17, his friend Lil Wop in Angels & Demons. He also released the song Dark Knight Dummo featuring Travis Scott. There could also be a possible collaboration with Drake in the near future.

Trippie Redd’s Girlfriend, Teeth, Height

Not much is known about the young rapper’s private life but it can be well assumed that he is currently in a relationship. His posts on social media have featured him with a girl he is close with but whose identity he is yet to reveal.

Trippie is easily identified with his red-tinged dreadlocks, a mouth full of gold teeth grill which he loves showing off and several face tattoos, Love Scars and 14. The tattoo, Love Scar gave his first major hit its name. He has a height of 5’6″ (1.68 m).

Trippie Redd Instagram, Net Worth

Redd boasts of a burgeoning fame on social media platforms which has over 1.8 million followers on his Instagram, 60,000 followers on SoundCloud and over 150,000 on Twitter. He is becoming a force to reckon with in the music industry and has caught the attention of both critics and fans. He has earned for himself a significant amount of net worth which is estimatedto be about $300,000.