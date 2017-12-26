Advertisement

Tricia Davis is simply Macklemore’s ride or die, the woman whom he’s been romantically involved with for 10 years and counting. She was there for the rapper whose real name is Ben Haggerty when not so many people cared about his music.

Over the years, we’ve all watched Macklemore’s music win him Grammys and other coveted awards and behind-the-scenes has been one woman, Tricia Davis.

“My fiancee was with me when we were printing out 20 t-shirts at a time at a show with 15 people there, the rapper told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous show in January 2014.

He added; “She’s been with us every step of the way. She produces the music videos and is our tour manager. She’s been there since the beginning.”

In addition to supporting his career, Tricia has built a beautiful family with her husband Macklemore and the world couldn’t help but become more interested in them. Follow us as we attempt to explore their relationship as well as some facts about Tricia Davis.

Tricia Davis Relationship with Macklemore/Married

Tracia and Macklemore became an item since as far back as 2006, the same year when Macklemore met Ryan Lewis who would become his future collaborator.





Read Also: Hayley Mcfarland Bio, Wiki, Parents, Kids, Married, Body Measurements

The pair had met via MySpace, Macklemore revealed in a 2013 interview with Telos Studios. When he was asked how social media has impacted his career, he said; “I met my girlfriend through MySpace, who I’ve been with for a long time. So MySpace was huge in my life!”

Their relationship might look all rosy to the media, but the lovers haven’t been without their own fair share of struggles. Shortly after they began dating, Macklemore became a drug addict and even had to go to rehab for OxyContin abuse.

Tricia spoke about that phase of their relationship in an interview with ABC News, where she said that everyone including her mom was against the relationship. Regardless, Tricia saw something in Macklemore that made her stuck on.

“When you fall in love with a drug addict, totally can’t-afford-anything guy, and your mom is asking you what the heck you’re doing, I mean, there is a reason why you’re — I knew from the first time I saw him perform I was like, ‘He has that potential,'” Tricia told ABC.

In January 2013 after 7 years of dating, Macklemore asked Tricia to marry him. He took to his Instagram account to reveal photos of the big rock he proposed with accompanied by a caption that read;

“After 7 years… I asked. And she said yes. The love of my life @baba_g.”

The pair didn’t get married until June 27th, 2015 when they tied the knot in a secret marriage. They later revealed that they were waiting for the Supreme Court to rule that same-sex couples could also get married. Tricia took to her IG page to reveal the news of their marriage…

Macklemore is an outspoken advocate for gay rights. His collaboration with Mary Lambert “Same Love” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tricia Davis Family/Kids

Tricia and Macklemore are not ones to shy away when it comes to flaunting their kids on their respective social media platforms.

On May 29th, 2015, the couple welcomed their first issue, a daughter named Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Prior to her birth, the couple announced their pregnancy with a heartwarming video titled “A Surprise from Ben and Tricia.”

We wanted to share the news with you ourselves…Love Ben & Tricia http://t.co/ibrQ3Vlq3i — GEMINI (@macklemore) January 3, 2015

Macklemore, prior to becoming a dad said he was nervous about his wife’s pregnancy as he felt he was unfit to be a dad due to the drug relapse he suffered in 2015. Ultimately, the news of his wife’s pregnancy inspired him to change his ways and get sober.

“It was just like, you know, ‘God, I’m not ready for this right now. I am not ready to be a father, Like, I can’t even get sober,'” the rapper said.

Read Also: Breanna Yde Bio, Age, Height, Parents, Boyfriend, Siblings, House

“And it was one of those, just like, ‘Please, like, don’t, you know, please don’t be pregnant’. And I heard tears from the bathroom.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I know what those tears mean…’ it was quickly this, like, wake-up call. I got sober and I got happy again.”

It was his daughter that inspired him to write the song “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song),” featuring Ed Sheeran.

On September 28th, 2017, Macklemore took his Instagram page to reveal that he was expecting his second child with wife Tricia.

Tricia Davis Wiki

Tricia was born on January 29th, (the year is unknown to the media).

She attended Seattle Pacific University where she graduated with a degree in nursing. Tricia practiced her field of study for a while before becoming her husband Macklemore’ tour manager.

Her knowledge of medicine, she revealed has come in handy even while serving as Macklemore’s tour manager as “first aid is always in order!”.

Additionally, Tricia is also Macklemore’s merchandise and artist manager. Her role involves her working with a small team involved with branding, public relations, business decisions and marketing for Macklemore LLC. She has also contributed creatively to storylines for the video production of Macklemore’s songs including; “Same Love,” “Thrift Shop,” “And We Danced” and “Wings.”