It is one thing to become famous by virtue of your talent, hard work and persistence; it’s a beautiful feeling, that sense of accomplishment in a chosen path in life when it is firmly and broadly spread across all the offsprings of the same family, it must be downright glorious. This is exactly the case for the Olsen family of Sherman Oaks, California.

As impressive as all the Olsen kids are, the main focus of our attention will be on one of the men in the house, Trent Olsen. As he is a man of many skills and talents, fans tend to wonder so much as to who is hitched to this star and what he is up to, well, come with us and find out everything there is to know about Trent Olsen.

Trent Olsen’s Bio/Wiki

Entertainment seems to mean a lot to Trent Olsen, he is an actor, a musician whose works could help charge the airwaves, a comic writer for the little ones and also a showbiz personality. Born on May 6 1984 in Sherman Oaks, California, USA, to David Olsen and Jarnette Jones, he is the older brother to the famous Olsen twins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, the twin actresses. Details about his bio seem to be very scarce across most sources but there are a few nuggets here and there to chew on.

Trent was invited to attend the auditions for the horror movie titled ‘Tales From The Crypt’, he attended it and seemingly not surprising due to the talent he undoubtedly possesses, he made the cut. Unfortunately, his parents blocked that move from screenplay as they deemed him too young to take part in a horror movie. He might not have a burgeoning career in acting compared to some in the family but he has still remained involved in the entertainment industry.

He attended a school in North Hollywood in 2002 and then enrolled in the University of Southern California where he finished in 2006. He studied music in college, enrolling in October 2004 and completed graduation in Jazz Studies in 2006. Trent also attended the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, California. Even though he is not that famous, he has appeared in a number of different movies. He appeared on screen alongside famous rapper Snoop Dog in a movie called ‘Old School’.





Trent Olsen’s Body Measurements

He is not that tall standing at 1.73m but with his shirt off and dashing good looks he definitely not a pushover. As it is with him, details are rare of his weight, but his eye color is a cool blue. As a young man, he had a passion for comic books, reading and collecting them. Projecting forward as a writer, he moved up to work with film and television division of Storm King Production, known for their works dialed towards horror and sci-fi themes. This division of the collective was headed by Sandy King Carpenter.

Is Trent Olsen Married? Wife, Family

Trent’s many secrets is a big feature of who he is, there have been rumors of him being gay but those are not confirmed either. Fans were somewhat shocked when it was revealed that Trent had a thing with a girl named Kacey Style. Reportedly he also dated the model Katherine Shane, briefly.

His father David Olsen is a real estate developer and mortgage banker while Jarnette Jones, his mother is a personal manager. For a family with such deep roots in entertainment, the careers of the parents seem quite odd.

In 1996, David and Jarnette separated after having a set of twin girls, a boy and another girl. David went ahead and remarried, and from his father’s second marriage, Trent has a couple of younger siblings, half-sister Courtney Taylor and half-brother Jake Olsen.

Trent’s short-lived career on the screens was somewhat overshadowed by the success of his twin siblings and younger ones. He has featured alongside his sisters in a couple of projects like ‘Our First Video’ and ‘Olsen Twins Mother’s Day Special’ (1993), ‘You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s Sleepover Party’ and ‘The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of the Mystery Cruise’ (1995), and ‘The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of the U.S. Space Camp Mission’ (1996).

Also enjoying her fair share of success in the industry is Elizabeth Olsen with roles in movies including ‘Captain America: Civil War’, ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. She has also alongside Trent, helped bring about the Elizabeth and James fashion collection by their twin sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley. His half-brother Jake has a career of his own taking up roles in a couple of movies like ‘Man of The Party’. Courtney Taylor is also not left out as she is a star in her own right