Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren has made a name for herself at a very young age. Lahren rose to fame following her coverage of the July 2015 shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee where a gunman opened fire leaving 5 including a Navy Sailor dead.

The highlights of Tomi’s coverage was her outrage and rant at the then-president Barack Obama. The clip immediately went viral propelling her to national fame.

Since then, many segments from her show have sparked huge criticisms and gone viral. From attacking Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech, slamming Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance to suing her employer, The Blaze Network, Tomi never shies away from speaking for what she believes in.

Her early success in political commentary has generated a lot of interest in her. Many are eager to know how she made it that early — she earned her own political talk show at the age of 21.

Even non-lovers of politics have taken note of her, with growing interest in her personal life.

Tomi Lahren's biography, salary, boyfriend and body.

Tomi Lahren Wiki, Bio

Tomi Lahren was born on August 11, 1992, in Rapid City, South Dakota. She grew up in a strict military family and credits her parents for her early success in life.

“They’ve believed in me and they’ve always been supportive,” she told Rapid City Journal about her parents.

Her interest in politics was fueled from home. Lahren recalls that her family’s dinner time was marked by political talks.

Tomi Lahren attended Central High School in South Dakota where she was the student body president and school board representative.

She then enrolled at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where she was first an associate producer and later host of the varsity TV’s political roundtable show, The Scramble.

Lahren told RCJ that her time on The Scramble cemented her love for political commentary as she was able to “facilitate an honest and open dialogue.”

She also said that the show allowed her to “gain the experience I would need as host of my own show.”

After her college graduation in 2014, Lahren worked as an intern on Republican Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s Rapid City Office. Her experience here, she also revealed, solidified her love for political commentary while giving her reasons why she should never aspire to a political office.

OAN Network

In search of internship jobs in political commentary, Lahren stumbled upon a new San Diego-based One America News Network (OANN). She sent her application and was invited for an interview.

Lahren impressed so much at her interview that she was offered the chance to begin her own TV show rather than start the internship job she had applied for.

She gladly accepted the offer and moved to San Diego in 2014 to launch her show titled “On Point with Tomi Lahren.”

Lahren’s bold and unapologetic commentaries quickly garnered her lovers and of course haters as well. However, ultimately, it brought her the necessary exposure she needed at the burgeoning stage of her career.

In August 2015, Lahren announced on Twitter that she had hosted her last show on OANN.

I’ve completed my last show at OANN, and I am profoundly grateful for their support over the last year. Something new is coming…#TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 19, 2015



The Blaze

In November 2015, Lahren began a new show on The Blaze, a new network established by former Fox News Host Glenn Beck. Lahren immediately became the breakout star of the network thanks to the highly controversial “Final Thoughts” segment of the show.

On one occasion she criticized Beyonce’s Super Bowl half-time Black Lives Matter movement-themed performance. Watch the clip below;

Lahren endorsed Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio in January 2016 but later switched camps to real estate magnate Donald Trump.

She became an unofficial adviser to the social media team on the Trump Presidential campaign. Lahren campaigned hugely for Trump and is credited for making youths familiar with Trump’s policies.

After Trump won, Lahren appeared on Fox News to speak about her involvement in the presidential campaign. Trump also called her to express his gratitude.

She told Washington Magazine; “He called and said, ‘Thank you for your fair coverage of me.”

Like Trump, Lahren has been labelled a racist and white supremacist, however, she disputes it at every chance she gets.

Another major highlight of her career came when she appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah in November 2016.

Lahren discussed her involvement with Black Lives Matter and why she slammed Colin Kapernick for protesting racism by kneeling during the national anthem before every game.

The View Drama

Lahren appeared on The View in March 2017 and became her own undoing when she said that she was pro-choice and a supporter of abortion rights. She defended her opinion saying;

“I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

This came as a surprise to most of her conservative fans and worse, her employer who is a pro-life. The Blaze suspended her show and asked that she goes dark on Facebook where she had over 4 million followers.

Lahren wasn’t having it, she filed a lawsuit against The Blaze for wrongful termination. However, the Blaze fired back saying she has not fired but under suspension with pay. Both parties finally settled their scores in May and parted ways.

Lahren was allowed to keep her Facebook page but removed all videos linked with The Blaze.

Watch her appearance on The View below;

She gave her first magazine interview since her The Blaze ouster in June 2017, explaining how she felt about the whole saga.

Lahren as of July 2017 works with a pro-Trump nonprofit Advocacy group, Great America. The group aims to mobilize grassroots support for President Trump’s agenda. It is chaired by former House speaker Newt Gingrich and former New York City mayor Rudolph Giuliani.

Tomi has revealed that she would return to TV as a commentator on Dallas News.

Tomi Lahren Salary, Net Worth

Lahren’s salary with OANN was not made official. It was estimated that she earned a monthly salary of $16,000 during her time with The Blaze.

According to calculations by Celebrity Net Worth, Lahren’s net worth stands at $3 million.

Tomi Lahren Boyfriend, Height

Love or hate her, you cannot deny that Tomi Lahren is one beautiful lady. Her smartness makes her even the more attractive. According to our research Lahren stand at 5 ft 5 inch tall.

Lahren’s first boyfriend to come to light was Jerad Christian, a Navy SEAL. Daily Mail revealed that it was her relationship with Jerad that fueled her emotional rant at Obama for not providing enough security for American warriors.

During her stay in San Diego when she was working for OANN, Tomi met Jerad during a night out in February 2015. Jared was based at the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado during the time.

Jerad is a Utah native and a top graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. During the peak of their flame, Tomi’s Instagram account was flooded with snaps of them together.

She once posted a shirtless photo of Jerad and captioned it “On this Man Crush Monday…God Bless America. Enough said.”

However, after a while, the photos began to disappear from her account.

Tomi was then linked to The Bachelorette second-runner up Chase McNary (she seems to like them hunky). Their social media posts referred to each other and they were seen together in Las Vegas.

However, when McNary was interviewed by US Weekly, he said he was single.

Speaking of his relationship with Lahren, McNary told US Weekly; “We were talking for about two weeks, but we weren’t in the same place, so we went our separate ways. I have nothing bad to say about her. She’s a great girl.”