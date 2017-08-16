Tom Pelphrey is not one you will find on the A list of some people, but you won’t want to wipe him off the board.

From series such as Guiding Light and Iron Fist, the actor has done more than many in Hollywood, earning himself a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2006 and 2008.

Tom Pelphrey Bio, Wiki

Tom Pelphrey was born Thomas J. Pelphrey precisely on July 28, 1982, in Howell Township, New Jersey. It was there that he was also raised.

There is little information about his family or how he was raised. The only thing known is that his parents are Laurie Pelphrey and Richard Pelphrey, while his brother is Robert Pelphrey.

Looking at the education of the actor, you will definitely agree he was cut out for what he does. Tom Pelphrey attended Fine and Performing Arts Center at Howell High school. From here, he went on to Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University where he got himself a BFA in Acting.

His earliest role on screen was in CBS’s soap Opera, Guiding Light. The actor got the part in 2004. Interestingly enough, after spending less than 3 years on the show, Pelphrey got nominated for four consecutive Daytime Emmy Awards. Twice, in 2006 and 2008, he walked away with the award.

He was also nominated for the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer in 2005.

With his success on the show, Tom went on to appear in many other television series including As the World Turns, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Blue Bloods, Body of Proof, and Banshee.

He has also acted in movies such as Birds of America, Excuse me for Living, Turtle Island, and a handful of others.

From the screen, the actor has also done a little of the stage. He almost spent the whole of September 2006 performing in Kevin Mandel’s A New Television Arrives Finally. He played the role of the title character in the work which showed at Theatre 54, in New York.

Pelphrey was back on stage at different times including in 2010 for In God’s Hat at the Peter Jay Sharp Theater, in 2012 for End of the Rainbow, and in 2015, for Fool for Love.

His latest movie activity is the filming of “Crazy Alien” in Qingdao, China which began in July 2017.

Apart from imitating reality, the Pelphrey has also shown signs of political alertness, and as we suspect, he is a Democrat and definitely not a Trump fan. That is unless you do not consider his Twitter activities.

Tom Pelphrey Married, Wife, Gay

In case you are wondering if Tom Pelphrey is gay, the answer is probably no. Although there no too many relationships that he got into, the actor has not indicated that he is gay and there is no reason to suspect that.

This is even as he is not married and has never had a wife. The only relationships that he has been thought to be involved in were with Lili Simmons and Gina Tognoni.

His relationship with Gina Tognoni has been traced back to 2005 when they began dating on Valentine’s day. They stuck together for up to 9 months before it all ended in November of the same year.

The end of the relationship was somewhat a disappointment because they were close enough to meet each other’s family.

Although there are sketchy details about his next relationship, he almost confirmed dating ‘Banshee’ co-star Lili Simmons in 2016 when he referred to her as his girlfriend on twitter. How the relationships began or ended still remain under the blankets.

I also got to walk away with a pretty amazing girlfriend. 😊 Beautiful work ALWAYS @Liliflower33 #Banshee pic.twitter.com/Il80uE7PG2 — Tom Pelphrey (@TomPelphrey) May 21, 2016

For now, it has been in the air that the actor is dating the very beautiful actress Stephanie Gatschet. The two have appeared on Guiding Light together.

Tom Pelphrey Height, Body Measurement

Tom Pelphrey has a height of 6′ 2″ (188 cm). The actor also has the good looks as well as the good build.

Tom Pelphrey Net Worth

To be fair to the actor, he has done a lot to have very good returns. This is most especially if you consider his movies and TV shows. Nevertheless, Tom Pelphrey’s net worth has not been revealed as such we may not know exactly what he has. It should be much and good though.