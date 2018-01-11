Advertisement

Tom Hanks is at the top when it comes to the richest Hollywood actors with his movies grossing over $9 billion in revenue worldwide. He has been around since the 70s and can be remembered from movies such as the controversial The Davinci Code. However, he has also played funnier and more meaningful roles. These include Forest Gump in 1974, voice-overs in Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Tom Hanks has won numerous awards, most memorably two consecutive Best Actor Academy Awards for Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He even got a Kennedy Center Honor in 2014. President Barack Obama also presented him with a Presidential Medal of Freedom Award two years later in 2016.

Tom Hanks Wiki, Height

Tom Hanks is 61 years old, he was born in born to Amos Mefford Hanks and Janet Marylyn on July 9, 1956, in California. His mom was a hospital staff, while his dad was a cook who loved to practice his profession on the road. His family history means that Thomas Jeffery Hanks is of English, Portuguese, German and Cornish descent, all while being American and has an impressive build standing at 6 feet (1.83m). He is also distantly related to President Abraham Lincoln.

He started out his education at home state of California where he went to Skyline High School. Hanks did have a stint in college before he dropped out to focus on his acting career. First, he attended Chabot College in Hayward where he studied theatre. He then hopped over to California State University, Sacramento from where he finally dropped out and moved to New York in 1979. He even made Time Magazine’s list of ‘Top 10 college dropouts’.

Tom Hanks Net Worth

Throughout Tom Hanks’s illustrious career, he has been involved in over fifty movies, counting acting and voice-over roles. These statistics put him at an average take-home of $31 million per movie, according to Forbes. Overall, Tom Hanks has a net worth that values him at $390 million.





With this massive success, it’s funny to think that Tom Hanks at one point wanted to be an astronaut. His love for all things space can still be seen in his decision to produce the series From The Earth To The Moon, by HBO. He is a member of the National Space Society and serves on the Board of Governors for a non-profit, educational space advocacy organisation, the brainchild of Dr Wernher von Braun.

Tom Hanks Children, Wife, Brother

Hanks has a sister and two brothers. Sandra Hanks, a writer; Larry Hanks, a professor of entomology at the University of Illinois; and Jim Hanks, also an actor and filmmaker.

Tom Hanks has been to the altar two times in his life. His first marriage was to actress Samantha Lewes, on 24th January 1978. They separated in 1987 after 9 years of marriage and two kids. Colin Lewes Hanks, 40, is the first child of this union and is also a successful Hollywood actor. He is known most recently for his role as Alex Vreeke in the 2017 movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Tom’s second, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, 35, is a writer. Samantha Lewes died in March of 2002.

It seems that Tom Hanks has a thing for actresses as he tied the knot for the second time with another actress Rita Wilson on April 30, 1988. She co-starred with Hanks in the 1993 movie, Sleepless In Seattle and Jingle All The Way in 1996 with Arnold Schwarzenegger. They have two children together. Chet Hanks, 27, who is also an actor. Chet has appeared in some fairly successful movies such as the teen movie, Bratz in 2007, where he played Dexter, and Fantastic Four in 2015, where he made a minor appearance as Ben’s older brother, Jimmy Grimm. Tom Hanks second child by Rita Wilson is Truman Theodore Hanks, 22. Tom also has two grandchildren from his oldest, Colin Hanks. His precious granddaughters, Olivia Jane Hanks is 6 and Charlotte Bryant Hanks is 4.

Tom Hanks Divorce

As usual, rumour mills have been spinning their stories for years on almost every actor of repute. It seems that once you achieve fame and fortune, you become fresh fodder for gossip and everything ugly. The year 2016 was an especially ugly year for Tom Hanks as he sued several media publications for printing fake stories relating to this personal life and marriage. Hanks and his wife even got a rare apology from the National Enquirer for printing damaging and untrue stories about their relationship.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have since then spoken out severally against these divorce rumours. They are still happily married.