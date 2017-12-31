Advertisement

American actor and producer, Tobey Maguire who switched his passion from being a chef to acting, is one of the most renowned faces on TV today. While his acting career started in the 1980s, Tobey shot to fame as the star in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy (2002, 2004 and 2007).

Notwithstanding, his career as an actor started in the late 1980s.

Tobey Maguire In A Nutshell

The dreamy-eyed actor was born in Santa Monica, California to Wendy, a secretary turned screenwriter and film producer, and Vincent Maguire, a construction worker and cook. Growing up can be hard, especially when it comes to choosing a career. However, Tobey was lucky to get proper directives from his mom who used to be an aspiring actress herself.

At first, Tobey wanted to become a chef and was about to enrol in a home economics class as a sixth grader when his mother offered him $100 to take a drama class instead and he agreed.

Apparently, his mother saw the bigger picture and decided to encourage him. He eventually dropped out of high school and focused on his acting career. By 2000, he had obtained his GED.

His first appearance in a feature film was a non-speaking part in The Wizard (1989). Afterwards, he worked as a child actor in the early 1990s and often played roles much younger than his actual age.





He met his best buddy Leonardo DiCaprio during the times he auditioned for roles. Both were rising actors. The pair quickly became friends and made an informal pact to help each other get parts in their movies/TV shows/other projects.

Aside from Spider Man, Tobey is also popular for his roles in Pleasantville (1998), The Cider House Rules (1999), Wonder Boys (2000), Seabiscuit (2003), The Good German (2006), Brothers (2009), and The Great Gatsby (2013). He also worked as a voice actor for several video games, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Tobey was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe Awards and received two Saturn Awards, including one for Best Actor. His roles in Seabiscuit, The Great Gatsby, and Pleasantville additionally bolstered his fame. He has his own production company, Material Pictures which he established in 2012.

Tobey Maguire’s Wife and Kids

After dating actress Rashida Jones from 1997 to 2000, he met jewellery designer Jennifer Meyer in 2003 while he was shooting Seabiscuit at Universal Studios. In April 2006, they became engaged. The couple got married on September 3, 2007, in Hawaii after having their daughter, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire in November 2006. Their second child, a son named Otis Tobias Maguire, was born in May 2009.

Sadly, the marriage hit the rocks sooner than we expected and the couple announced their separation on October 18, 2016, after nine years of marriage. The divorce became official in 2017.

Tobey Maguire’s Age, Height, Family, Brother

Born on 27 June 1975 as Tobias Vincent Maguire, the 42-year-old actor was a child who experienced the confusion that comes with divorce as a child. His parents, who had him at 18 and 20 were unmarried at the time. They later got married and divorced when he was just two years old.

He has four half-brothers – Weston Epp, Timothy Maguire, Jopaul Epp and Vncent Maguire Jr. He also has a sister Sara Maguire. As a result of his parents’ early divorce, Tobey spent most part of his childhood moving from town to town, living with each parent and other family members. Tobey Maguire’s height is 1.73 m.

Tobey Maguire’s Net worth

Starring in hit movies alongside big shots in Hollywood has been a dream come true for Tobey who would have become a chef if not for his mother’s intervention. Most importantly, his career as an actor didn’t just make him popular but made him richer than he ever imagined.

Tobey Maguire’s estimated net worth is $75 million. For what it’s worth, Tobey made his fortune working on films and television. Besides, he didn’t just stumble on the success he is enjoying today, he worked hard for it with a little help from his natural looks which has proven him to be one of the most thought-provoking actors of his generation.

He slays every role he takes on so easily his audience could mistake his acting for the real thing.