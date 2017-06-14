Tiger Woods Daughter, Wife, Ex-Wife, Kids, House, Girlfriend

Growing up we all heard about him, being a black man dominating in a sport that was primarily white, is no easy feat at all. So we have to give it up to the athlete, his professional life has been nothing but stellar, we cannot say the same about his personal life though. If you do not get the inference, then today is your lucky day as we are about to delve into the topic, Tiger Woods daughter, wife, ex-wife, kids, house, and girlfriend. This all stretches across the topic of his personal life.

Tiger Woods Daughter/Kids

This segment is not only about Tiger Woods daughter, we are just going to take the liberty to also talk about his son. The athlete has just two kids, his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods was born on 18 June 2007 while his son, Charlie Axel Woods was born on 8 February 2009. Both of his kids are the product of his former marriage to Elin Nordegren.

Three years after Woods and Nordegren got married, the couple announced the birth of their first daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, and as was mentioned earlier this was on June 18, 2007. In addition to that, Sam was born a day after Woods finished runner-up in the 2007 U.S. Open. The couple’s second child was born the year the cheating scandal blew up.

In September of 2008, Woods announced his wife was pregnant again and that they were expecting their second child in 2009. Their son, Charlie Axel, was born on February 8, 2009. It was not until little Charlie was 9 months old that the full extent of his cheating was revealed.This led to Tiger being physically kicked out of the house they shared.

Here is an interesting fact, Woods is of African American, White, Thai and Native American descent while Nordegren is 100 percent Swedish, making their children true American mutts. That is all the information we have on Tiger Woods daughter and his son, now it’s time to move onto the next one.

Tiger Woods Wife/Ex-Wife/Girlfriend

Tiger has only been married once and it is obvious that he messed that up royally, so we might as well just concentrate on the topics of his wife and ex-wife, seeing as they are the two present women in his life at the moment. His love story with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren started when the two met through another athlete. At that point in time, Elin was nannying for Swedish pro golfer, Jasper Parnevik. While working in a clothing store in Sweden, she met Parnevik’s wife, Mia and they hired Nordegren to look after their children.

The required her to move to the United States, and chance would have it that she ended up meeting Woods. While she was dating Woods, she built a good modeling career. It was not up until 2009 that it was revealed that Woods was engaged in multiple extramarital affairs with at least 120 women, this shattered his whole marriage and led to his much-anticipated divorce from his wife and mother of his children.

Elin might have had her heart broken and her family torn apart, but she got a very sizable amount in the divorce settlement and as such her net worth is estimated to be about $100 million. She is pretty much settled for life in the financial department.

The scandal has blown over and Tiger is now dating another lady and she is none other than Kristen Smith.The blonde beauty has a striking resemblance to both Wood’s ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, and his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren, so it is obvious that he has a type. She was previously married to an NFL player and the two had one child together, so having children from a previous marriage is something that the two have in common with each other.

In the wake of his recent DUI arrest, Smith was said to have lost her marbles for a while. She then turned to retail therapy in order to calm her nerves. We do not know what this means for their relationship as a whole, only time will tell.

Tiger Woods House

Tiger Woods has some pretty impressive digs in Jupiter Island, Florida. Woods and his then-wife Elin Nordegren purchased the Jupiter Island property in 2006, paying a reported $40 million for the 12-acre grounds and the 9,000-square-foot-plus beachfront home that stood on the property. It is obvious that he got the house in the divorce and he reinvested $15 million in the estate to make it suit his new bachelor needs we presume.

The main house features his-and-her master baths, three bedroom suites in addition to the master, a gym, media room, basement wine cellar and its own elevator. There is also a separate guest house with a detached garage and a large backyard practice facility.