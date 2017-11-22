Sporting a long blonde hair which flows in attractively wavy rows down her back, and having a face that, at once, gives her the strong appearance of gentility, Tiffany Stewart is reckoned in many quarters to be a woman of immense beauty.

The American national, even though a career woman in her own right, is more known for being the wife of a famous billionaire, Mark Cuban.

Tiffany Stewart, despite being married to an extremely rich American business owner, captures attention with her simple yet gorgeous dress sense and lifestyle.

A heartfelt philanthropist, Tiffany has touched the lives of many Americans with her outreaches and humanitarian activities.

Tiffany Stewart’s Bio

Tiffany Stewart was born on January 1, 1970, to middle-class parents in the United States. Although complete details about her childhood are not readily a thing for the public eye yet, what we know is Tiffany Stewart had a humble upbringing and is a quiet and shy woman but down to earth in her dealings.

See Also – Marjorie Bridges-Woods Children, Age, Husbands, Wiki, Bio, Net Worth





Tiffany has a sister with whom she grew up. She and this sister of hers didn’t quite get along well and often fought each other. To bring about some peace and calm between them, their mother would make them go outside and run around the house for up to three times and after doing this they would come back laughing, even forgetting that they were actually fighting. This technique used by their mother always worked and Tiffany admitted years later that she started using it with her own children to calm them whenever they fought each other.

Tiffany Stewart The Advertising Executive

Tiffany Stewart had always had the strong desire to work and make a modest and honest living. This drove her to carve a successful career for herself in the field of advertisement as an advertising executive.

Tiffany started out as an advertiser by working at an advertising agency and advertising for Honda. She kept this job until she met her billionaire husband.

Tiffany Stewart Meets Mark Cuban

The story of Tiffany Stewart and Mark Cuban has interested many people for years and Americans have come to respect the duo as one of the fascinating celebrity couples in contemporary USA.

Tiffany Stewart met Mark Cuban for the first time in a Gym in Dallas, Texas. The couple met in 1997 and their romance began from that point after they fell in love with each other. Worthy of note is that Tiffany is 14 years younger than Cuban, but age they say does not matter. The love between the two waxed strong.

Mark Cuban is a billionaire American business magnate. He owns the American professional basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks and doubles as a film producer. In addition to this, Cuban owns Landmark Cinemas and is also an investor and the chairman of HDTV cable network AXS TV.

At the time Tiffany met Cuban, she was still an advertising executive and continued to be even after she had begun dating the well to do businessman. She still led an ordinary life and kept driving her Honda to work every day.

Because she was from a middle-class home, Tiffany was introduced to a completely different lifestyle after she fell in love with Cuban. See was suddenly ushered into a posh culture which she was not accustomed to and she had to cope with lots of media attention which was surrounding her and Cuban at the time. Everyone wanted to know about the woman in the billionaire’s life. It was not easy for Tiffany to get accustomed to her new life and at first, she did not approve of the big mansion Cuban owned. She found completely difficult to get used to the billionaire lifestyle of her husband to be.

The couple dated for 5 years before they finally got married on September 21, 2002. Despite being a billionaire couple, Tiffany and Cuban decided to exchange vows on a very low keynote in a ceremony that was attended by just a mere 20 people. It was recorded that only close friends and family were allowed to attend the wedding which took place on a beach in Barbados.

The couple has been together now for about 20 years since meeting in 1997.

Read Also – Juanita Vanoy Biography, Net Worth, Parents, Husband, Divorce, Wiki

Tiffany Stewart’s Kids

The billionaire couple has three children between them. Their first daughter, Alexis Sofia was born in 2003 while the second girl, Alyssa was born in 2007. Their only son Jake was born in 2010. Tiffany Stewart prides herself on being a hands-on mother who is always there for the kids and is very interested in their upbringing.

Tiffany Stewart’s Net Worth

Tiffany Stewart’s total net worth, which includes that of her husband, is currently pegged at about $3 Billion.

Tiffany Stewart’s Body Measurement

Tiffany Stewart is 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a slim, attractive build. She has a full blown blonde hair and light-brown eyes to match.