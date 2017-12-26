Advertisement

Between 1984 to 1992, Tempestt Bledsoe was super famous for being Vanessa Huxtable in an American television sitcom – The Cosby Show – which aired on NBC. The show which was conceived by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner aired for eight seasons and consecutively reigned as the best-rated show on television for five seasons.

As such, it isn’t surprising that portraying Vanessa Huxtable has remained Tempestt Bledsoe’s most revered and idolized role in her acting career. Starring in the show for almost 10 years, Tempestt earned the love and admiration of viewers from millions of households. For this reason, it was a big news when it emerged in 2012 that the Actress would appear in another NBC TV sitcom series – Guys With Kids

Tempestt Bledsoe Bio, Age

The American actress was born on the 1st day of August 1973 in Chicago, Illinois. Apart from her Cosby Show role, Bledsoe has professionally worked on several television Productions. While she reprised her Vanessa Huxtable role in an episode of the sitcom developed by Howard Michael Gould – Instant Mom – in 2014, she was the voice of Sheriff Hooper in 2012’s ParaNorman, an animated comedy horror film produced by Laika.

More to that, you will find the actress as Grace Wheeler on ABC Afterschool Special and, as Vanessa on a spin-off of The Cosby Show – A Different World. She recurringly portrayed a single mum on the ABC legal drama (The Practice) created by David Kelley and also, briefly appeared on The Parkers – a sitcom that aired on The United Paramount Network (UPN) between 1999 and 2004.

Additionally, Tempestt Bledsoe was spotted on the teen drama television series created by Thomas Lynch (South of Nowhere) and on the medical drama (Strong Medicine) which aired on Lifetime network from 2000 to 2006. That’s not all; she was the voice of Abby Willson in the second season of The Replacements, a Disney Channel’s animated television series. Though the actress is also appreciated for her 2008 appearance on another legal drama (Raising the Bar) created by Steven Bochco and David Feige, she gained much attention from being Nina in Husband for Hire, a comedy television film that premiered on Oxygen Network the same year.

It is known that Bledsoe hosted a daytime talk show called The Tempestt Bledsoe Show in the mid-1990s. She once disclosed the chat show produced by Dick Clark was a positive experience. “I think it’s a great genre when it works well… It’s a really great showcase for personalities and a wonderful way to really influence people and make a contribution…,” she said.





The actress appeared on VHI’s Celebrity Fit Club. That was in 2009. Sometime in 2010, it emerged that she will be replacing Niecy Nash as the host of Style Network’s Clean House. Shortly after she was appointed to host the home makeover and interior design television show, the actress professed herself a clean freak. She divulged that she likes the job because she loves “helping people put their homes in order. Whenever someone says ‘You’ve changed my life,’ you can’t replace that,” she said.

Tempestt graduated from the New York University where she majored in finance.

Tempestt Bledsoe Body Measurements

When Bledsoe appeared on VHI’s Celebrity Fit Club in 2009, she lost 19 lb. Since then, she has remained in shape. The vegetarian said the best way for one to maintain the ideal body measurements is to “eat healthy and not worry about the scale.”

The actress is 8 inches taller than 5 feet and, it is believed that her body measurements are 34, 25 and 34 inches; respectively for her breasts, waist and hip.

Tempestt Bledsoe Net Worth

What’s certain is that a major bulk of Tempestt Bledsoe net worth comes from the activities that made her a celebrity. It has commonly been assumed that the value of her wealth is $13 million.

Tempestt Bledsoe Husband, Kids

In Guys With Kids, Bledsoe played a working mum living in a New York home with her husband and kids. This is probably why people tend to assume that the actress is married and with kids.

Well, Tempestt has no kids and isn’t married. However, she has been in love with Darryl Bell, her co-star in A Different World for a very long time. Tempestt and Bell met when they were picked to work on The Cosby Show spin-off. They fell in love and stayed together since 1993.

The actress said she and Bell are okay with the way things are, suggesting that they want to keep it that way.