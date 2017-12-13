The popular maxim says the world is a global village connected by just a ping or a beep. Very different from the world of movie stars and music stars are the social media personalities who are creating a world of their own. Meet one of those, Taylor Alesia, a social media personality and fashion/lifestyle Vlogger, who has a great following on her social media accounts.

Her YouTube channel account is named “tayloralesia”. She rose to popularity through her activities on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

She is witty and humorous which is her distinct identity. Some of her most watched videos are ‘Boyfriend’ vs ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Extreme Couple Challenges’ and ‘Reacting to the Pictures of Me at 15’. Considering that Taylor is young, beautiful and humorous, with a lot of fans, many questions would have risen about her dating life, age, and family. Follow me as we answer these questions.

Taylor Alesia’s Boyfriends/Dating History

Unlike many media personalities who would like to keep their personal life separate from their professional life and away from the public, the case is different for the young Taylor. She got together with Tanner Fox in March 2017 and made cameo appearances in a handful of his videos.

Tanner Fox is a 17-year-old Youtube star and social media personality, born December 22, 1999, in San Diego, CA. He is a professional stunt scooter rider who has demonstrated his craft for more than 6 million subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel and rakes up viral views with just about every post he makes. Tanner created his YouTube page called WTFilms in September 2011 when he was just 12, posting his first videos at that time as well. He has a following of 3.3 million on YouTube where he documents his various adventures such as riding various motor vehicles and skydiving. Tanner has a dog named Kirby Fox which has her own Instagram account, seriously, anything Tanner touches becomes a social media personality.

The YouTube sensation and Harry Main were featured together in a YouTube video titled BMX vs SCOOTER which is his most famous video till date. His channel has been termed the fastest growing channel on YouTube as of August 6, 2016. Tanner does a sponsorship with brands like Lucky Scooters and the Grind shop. He also sells online his branded merchandise known as tFox brands such as hats, T-shirts, fidget spinners, phone cases and backpacks.

Before Tanner, there was a rumor that Taylor was dating her close friend and Instagram famous star, Taylor Caniff. She had assisted Caniff on his merchandise RV Project tour. Their relationship, however, was denied by her supposed boyfriend, Caniff the moment it was revealed. Alesia posted a photo on March 3, 2015, of herself in a pink bikini top passionately kissing a shirtless Caniff to prove their relationship but it caused a whiplash and quite a stir.

She also revealed on her live streaming service ‘Younow’ that Caniff had threatened to sue her for transferring that photo from his phone to hers. However, Caniff sticks to his claim that he has been single for 2 years via Twitter. He brushed off all rumors by calling Taylor a fame-seeking liar.

Unlike Canniff’s denial of their relationship, Tanner seems to be happy about his relationship with Taylor as there are Instagram posts to that effect. He even surprised her with a visit to Disney land in March 2017.

Sometime ago also, Alesia was in a relationship with Mikey Barone for some time. Pictures of them hanging out together were all over the internet, including on the Instagram page of Mikey’s mother. However, their relationship didn’t last very long, and their breakup wasn’t very pleasant. Even though Mikey didn’t comment on their breakup directly, he indirectly accused her of not being a nice person. When a fan of Taylor’s commented on Twitter that she is very sweet, and another contradicted saying “no she’s not”, Mikey, faved the latter comment, showing his approval.

Taylor Alesia’s Age, Family, Sister

As mentioned earlier, Taylor was born in New York, USA on October 13, 1996, and is currently 21 years. She has an elder sister and not very much is known about her family. Her mother appears occasionally in some of her YouTube videos. Being sweet and cool, it can be well-assumed that her family is same as well.

Taylor Alesia’s Height/Stats

Height: 5’4″ (1.6m)

Weight: 105 pounds.

Body measurements: 32-22-33 inches