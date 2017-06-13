Tara Reid Before And After, Plastic Surgery, Net worth

Some of you may not know this, but this actress has been on the acting scene since she was 6 years old. These days she is known for a lot more than her acting, the star has undergone some physical changes that have made her a topic of speculation. Before we get started on the topic Tara Reid before and after, plastic surgery and net worth, let us check out a few facts about the star.

She was born Tara Donna Reid on November 8, 1975, in Wyckoff, New Jersey to Donna Reid (née Bennett) and Thomas Reid (1940-2016) and the both of them were teachers and owners of a day-care center. She is of mixed descent as she has Irish, Italian, French, Hungarian and English blood.

Her acting career started when she was just six years old after she landed a role on the game show Child’s Play, then she went on to appear in over 100 commercials for corporations including Jell-O, McDonald’s, Crayola and Milton Bradley. As a teenager, she appeared on Saved by the Bell: The New Class.

It has been alleged that the star has been married once or twice, nevertheless, she has been engaged twice but to the full extent of our knowledge, the star has not actually made it down the aisle.

There is so much more to find out about the star and in order to do that, we have to move on to the topic at hand beginning with Tara Reid Before and after.

Tara Reid Before And After/Plastic Surgery

Every time you hear the phrase, Tara Reid before and after, one particular thing comes to mind. The star has had a surgery-gone-bad or two and since then she has become the topic speculation, it is certainly time to check out what all the fuss is about. She is certainly not the first celebrity to fall a victim to a botched surgery, but hers is a unique story. First of all, if you look closely you will notice that her breasts are a lot bigger than they were in the past.

Her breasts were quite small before, some would say that she was even an B cup, but these days she is sporting a pretty heavy rack. However, the breast enlargement procedure was not quite successful as her breasts have become quite saggy over time. Many plastic surgeons have weighed in on the topic of her surgery and have said that it was done by an inexperienced surgeon. To top it all up, she is a smoker and this has adverse effects surgeries.

Apparently, healing involves lots of oxygen and smoking dispossesses a substantial amount of oxygen from your body. So, in essence, her healing process went all wrong and now she is stuck with sagging and uneven breasts. In addition to that, if you look at Tara Reid before and after her surgery, you will notice that she has had some liposuction done and as you would so have it that procedure did not come out as well as she expected.

Believe us when we say that her breast augmentation was a walk in the park compared to her disconcerting stomach. When she went on The View, she said, “I had body contouring, but it all went wrong, my stomach became the most ripply, bulgy thing.” In 2006, she underwent reconstructive surgery and posed for Playboy in 2009 to show off her shiny new body, so thank heavens that the crisis was averted. She still serves as a cautionary tale to other celebrities who are looking for an easy way to perfection.

Tara Reid’s Net Worth

The actress has starred in more than a couple of hit productions, so it is no surprise that she has amassed quite the small fortune for herself. The star has about $2 million to her name, which is quite the amount. Some of the wonderful movies that she has starred in that have led to her amassing this fortune are The Big Lebowski (1998), American Pie (1999), she was also on the TV shows Saved by the Bell: The New Class, Days of Our Lives, California Dreams and Scrubs.