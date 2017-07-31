Not many people would be expected to know Tara Narula, as such if you don’t know here, there is no need to bang your head against the wall.

For those who know her, however, she is a person with filled hands, as she handles more things than one at almost every time.

A very popular cardiologist in the US, Tara Narula rose to that level of popularity as a medical contributor and medical show presenter on CBS.

Tara Narula Biography/Age

Getting a little closer, Narula was born in born in Stanford, California to Indian parents 1976. Avery quiet and mostly private person, there is hardly much that is known about her childhood and her bringing up.

Something extremely outstanding about the Doctor is her academic pursuit. Even though like most other things about her, her earlier education is locked in her closet, we know that she attended the Stanford University where she graduated with degrees in Economics and Biology.

Not done, even after she got into business, Narula went back and obtained her medical degree at USC Keck School of Medicine. There she graduated with Alpha Omega Alpha Society Honors. It was at the Harvard University/Brigham and Women’s Hospital that she did her residency, while her fellowship training which was in cardiology was at the New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Centre.

She is now a Deputy Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at Hofstra University

Greatly set out for the career path, in 2010, she joined Lenox Hill Heart & Vascular Institute of New York where she is the Associate Director. Her job was providing medical consultations to both inpatients with cardiac problems and outpatients.

As a result of her impact, she was given the NYC Super Doctors Rising Star Award for 2014.

As stated, Tara became popular as a medical contributor for the “CBS This Morning”. Considering her experience in the medical line, she is important in providing the station with opinions on a variety of cardiology, health, and medical topics.

Also, she has gained the trust of the media as they always call her for opinions on the matter of health.

More than most other things, Narula’s interests include in defensive cardiology, women’s health and the management of coronary artery & valvular disease.

With a certificate in Nuclear Cardiology, Echocardiography and Internal Medicine, she has contributed to Oprah Magazine, and HealthNation, with her emphasis on health.

Apart from CBS, she has contributed also to CNN, Fox, and NBC news. This at least, makes it clear why those that know her hold her in high esteem.

One interesting thing about Narula is that she has many other things that she is fully involved with. For example, she is a national volunteer for the American Heart Association and at the same time a member of the NYC Go Red For Women Committee as well as the NYC Advocacy Committee of the American Heart Association.

More so, she is also a member of the Women’s Health Program and the Critical Care Committee of Lenox Hill Hospital/NSLIJ.

As a CBS News contributor, she has most recently contributed to the discussion on “CBS This Morning” about why people stop taking the medicine, the risks of abandoning the medication and misconceptions associated with the drug.

Tara Narula Married, Husband

Even as most people are quick to assume that the beautiful doctor is married, she is still unmarried. That is unless she got married in secret and is great at hiding things. Also, she doesn’t have a long dating history as there is hardly anyone serious that you could place on her to have dated her seriously.

Tara Narula Ethnicity

Tara Narula is of Indian-American ethnicity. While her parents were of Indian Kshatriya, she is born and raised in America, hence she is an American. She has a height of 5.9 ft and a slim and well-built physique.

Net Worth

Although the Net worth of Tara is still not compiled and made public, considering all she is into, we can suggest that she has good annual returns. This is mostly with her position in the Cardiac Care Unit at Lenox Hill Hospital.

Another thing is that she is also an entrepreneur and the CEO of Sun Juice Inc. She also has a medical shop among other things.