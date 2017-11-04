Tamala Jones is a 42-year-old superlative actress born in Pasadena, California, in the United States of America.

She made her film and TV career debut in 1995 as a guest appearance on the teen sitcom California Dreams.

Ever since then, she has landed countless roles on films, TV series, including starring in music videos like “Give It Up”, “Turn It Loose” (En Vogue), “Girls, Girls, Girls” (Jay Z), “Gravel Pit” (Wu-Tang Clan) and “I’m looking for the one” (Will Smith).

Jones is also known for putting up a brilliant performances in these Televisions series – The Parent ‘Hood, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Veronica’s Closet, My Name Is Earl, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, and Malcolm & Eddie.

The actress’s shot to stardom is very much linked to her appearance in these movies, Booty Call, The Wood, Kingdom Come, The Brothers, and Two Can Play That Game.

Her latest TV projects include The Soul Man, Ru Paul’s Drag U and King Bachelor’s Pad.

Tamala Jones Bio/Wiki

As stated earlier, Tamala Renee Jones will clock 43 this year. She was born on November 12, 1974 in Pasadena, California, in the United States of America (USA).

She is of the black ethnicity while her birth sign is Scorpio.

Being a private individual, Tamala rarely talks about her family and her personal life. But we reliably gathered that the beautiful actress has two lovely siblings – Tracy Cherelle Jones and Craig Jones.

Tamala Jones Net Worth

Tamala is not only an actress. To her credit, she is also a mega producer and has wowed and excelled among her contemporaries.

She began her career as a teen model. Prior to that time, she got her first taste of acting by imitating characters from Fame and Good Times as a child.

Tamala went on to enroll in acting school in her sixth grade and finally landed her first acting at 16 in a national commercial for IBM in 1990.

When Jones is not on set, she spends her time at the Rosemary Children Foundation charity, an organization that cater for foster children.

Having worked so hard for the past 22 years in Hollywood, the talented actress has amassed for herself an impressive net worth of $2.5 million.

Tamala Jones Married/Husband

Jones has been in three relationships. She had a short-lived relationship with late rapper Nate Dogg after their encounter on Chris Rock’s film, Head of State.

The pair started dating round 2003 but went their different ways after a few months. Dogg passed away in 2011 from multiple strokes complications.

After splitting from Dogg, the California-born actress found love in the arms of Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangueike, the son of the African dictator, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue. Like her previous relationship, the friendship only lasted for one year.

At the time, rumours abounded that the duo was going to settle down but amidst all the assumptions and tittle-tattle, the pair separated. Till now, the exact reason for the split remains a mystery.

However, we can confirm that the beautiful and talented actress is currently dating Big Gipp, an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia, best known as a member of Goodie Mob.

Gipp and Tamala are former lovers. They started dating back in 2006 but broke up due to personal misunderstanding. But multiple sources recently reported that she is back to her former flame, Gipp.

Tamala’s sweetheart, Gipp, has a child he fathered with Joi before their separation in 2003.

Tamala Jones Body Measurement

American performer Tamala has an amazing body, starting from her body shape to her feet, height, hair and eye color and body build.

The Pasadena-born super actress was voted as one of The 10 Sexiest Women of the Year in 2000 and 2001 by Black Men Magazine.

In 2006, she enhanced her breast surgically, in order to have them improved. An exciting Jones told reporters, at the time, about how excited she was with the enhancement and how she has been longing to flaunt “the babies” in a film part.

Of “the babies”, she supposed: “I did my training and looked for an expert. I didn’t go to some ol’ body to get them complete.”

“I can’t stay to get a film part where I can demonstrate them to you guys. In the right fraction in the right film, I am eager to show these offspring.”

Tamala Jones now regrets having the implants but her sexy and perfectly-shaped body still send her fans into raptures, especially the male folks.

Here are details of her body measurement.

Bra size: 32D

Hair Color: Dark brown.

Body shape: Hourglass.

Body Build: Average

Eye Color: Dark Brown

Waist Size: 25 Inches.

Hip Size: 35 Inches.

Feet/Shoe Size: 7 (US).

Dress Size: 4 (US).

