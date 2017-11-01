We’ve watched Tahj Mowry grow from a cute little boy in Full House and Smart Guy to a sexy man in Baby Daddy. In addition to acting, Mowry also sings and dances. Here some facts you need to know about Tahj from how he started out to the ridiculous rumors that he is gay.

Tahj Mowry Bio, Career, Baby Daddy

Mowry was born as Tahj Dayton Mowry on May 17, 1986, in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is of mixed ethnicity with his father having English ancestry and his mother being of Afro-Bahamian descent.

Tahj attended elementary school at Welby Way in West Hills, California and high school at Westlake, Thousand Oaks, California where he was part of the varsity football team. He played football for a season at both Savannah State University and the University of Wyoming. Together with his sisters, he attended Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Tahj began his career as a child prodigy starting from the age of 4 when he appeared in an episode of the hit sitcom Who’s the Boss? A year later he landed the role of Teddy on Full House where he appeared in 14 episodes.

Mowry rapidly expanded his filmography, appearing as guests in many sitcoms including his sisters’ show “Sister, Sister,” Aladdin and Freinds. He also had voice roles, voicing characters in Sonic the Hedgehog, and Timon & Pumbaa.

Mowry got his big break in 1997 when he got his first main small screen role in Disney’s Smart Guy portraying T.J. Henderson. After the show ended in 1999, Mowry made his feature film debut in Seventeen Again (2000) and acted in 2001’s Hounded and Seventeen Again. In 2002, Mowry began voicing the character Wade Load in Kim Possible series and reprised his role in two films; Kim Possible: A Sitch in Time (2003) and Kim Possible: So the Drama (2005).

Tahj’s next main role came in 2012 as Tucker Dobbs on Baby Daddy. The Freeform series ended in May 2017 after 6 seasons and 100 episodes. For his role, Mowry was nominated twice for the Teen Choice Award for Scene Stealer: Male.

Mowry released his debut single, Flirt in April 2015 and was succeeded by a six-song EP released in August 2015.

Tahj Mowry Net Worth

Mowry has done extremely well for himself in the film industry, enough to earn him a spot on the millionaire’s list. His net worth is estimated to be $1.5 Million. In July 2017, he gave people Magazine a tour of his crib. Watch clip below;

Tahj Mowry Parents, Sister, Brother

Mowry’s parents Darlene Renee (born October 25, 1956) and Timothy Mowry (born January 4, 1957) fell in love when they were in high school in Miami, Florida. Together, they joined the US Army and served up to the rank of Seargent.

Taj’s mother quit her job in the army and relocated the family to Los Angeles so her kids could actively pursue an acting career. In LA, Tahj’s father worked with the City of Glendale Police Department as a custody officer/jailer.

Tahj has three siblings including twin sisters Tia and Tamera Mowry who rose to fame with the TV show Sister, Sister which became the first show on WB to reach 100 episodes. Taj’s has a younger brother named Travior who is not an actor.

Tahj and his siblings, have their first names start with T because their father’s name is Timothy and their second names start with D because of their mother’s name Darlene.

Tahj’s sisters are both married with kids. Tia is married to Cory Hardrict and Tamera is married to Adam Housley.

Tahj Mowry Gay, Girlfriend

Tahj Mowry is NOT a gay man. Before rumors of him being gay were started in 2015 mainly by SandraRose and Fameolous, Mowry had dated a couple of women. The publication claimed that Mowry is gay simply because he liked a photo of a gay bodybuilder. The headlines read; “Tia And Tamera’s Brother Tahj Mowry Is Gay.. He Got Caught On Instagram Lusting Over A Gay Man (Receipts).” However, the simple truth is that Mowry isn’t gay and liking the picture of your fellow man no matter his sexual orientation isn’t enough fact to determine yours…

In the past, Mowry has dated some really sexy women. He dated Aleisha Allen from 2003 to 2007. And more recently, he was in a relationship with Erica Campo. In 2013, they were spotted on a steamy vacation in Bali.

However, they later split for reasons unknown to the media. In a 2015 interview with Hollywood Life, Mowry revealed that his sisters Tia and Tamera are very protective of him.

Tahj Mowry Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m)