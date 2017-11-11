Sydel Curry is the sister of NBA superstars Steph Curry, and Seth Curry. Like other members of the Curry clan, Sydel is an athlete. She had aspired to go professional with her volleyball career but her dreams were crushed in college when an injury forced her to announce the untimely end of her career.

In February 2017, she took to her Facebook page to break the sad news to her fans. The post read;

“I never thought that my first grown-up decision about my future would be something so difficult. I have dedicated so much of my life, my identity to my sport. As an athlete and a competitor, I will always want to put my sport before a lot of things. As much as I want nothing more than to have played my 5th year I know that some things, like injuries, are out of my control and I put all of that in God’s hands. This is an unexpected end to an amazing chapter that I thank God for every single day.”

Curry is somewhat of a social media celebrity with over 500k followers on Instagram where she is highly active.

Sydel Curry Bio/Volleyball

Sydel was born on 20 October 1994 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States, to retired NBA player Dell Curry best known for his time with the Charlotte Hornets and Sonya Curry, a school administrator at Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman who played volleyball at Radford High School and also in college at Virginia Tech. While the boys followed after their dad, Sydel chose to follow in mommy’s footsteps.

Sydel attended an elementary school her mom helped to set-up. However, between 2001 and 2002 when her dad played for the Toronto Raptors, Sydel lived with her father in Toronto and attended Queensway Christian College in Etobicoke, Ontario.





Like her two older brothers, Sydel attended Charlotte Christian School in Charlotte, North Carolina where she played volleyball. She was a four-year starter and captain of her team for three of those years. Under her leadership, the team reached the state quarterfinals for three seasons. In the 2012 season, Sydel played a huge part in helping her team post a new school record for most wins in a season.

Sydel was a four-time CISAA All-Conference selection (2009-12) and three-time NCISAA All-State selection (2011-12). In addition to playing for her school team, Sydel played for the for the Carolina Union club and attended nationals with them in 2012.

When college time came, Sydel had two options; Elon University or UNC-Greensboro, she picked the former. However, her freshman year didn’t begin as smooth as she might have liked as she was redshirted for a knee injury. In her four years with the Lady Phoenix, Curry played 81 matches and posted 2,381 career assists, making her the 8th highest on the team’s all-time leaderboard. In the 2015 season, she had 851 helpers placing her at 11th for the most helpers in a single season. Her in 1,170 assists in the 2016 season is the 5th highest in a single season.

Curry rested her arms and opted not to play her 5th year due to a dislocated knee. She graduated with a degree in psychology in May 2017.

Sydel Curry Boyfriend

Sydel Curry is in a relationship with NBA player Damion Lee. Lee was born on October 21, 1992, in Baltimore, MD where he was raised by his mother Michelle Riddick. He played college basketball for three years with the Drexel Dragons. As a freshman, Lee was a starter and earned a Colonial Athletic Associating Rookie of the Year honors.

During his final season at Drexel, Lee averaged over 20 points per game making him a highly sought target when he announced his interest in a transfer. He chose the University of Louisville. Throughout his college career, Lee scored over 2,000 points.

Sydel Curry Instagram

Lee and Curry have been very open about their relationship on Instagram posting series of cute photos of themselves.

Sydel Curry Body Measurements

Sydel Curry Height: 5 ft 9 in (1.75 m)

Hair Color: Dark Brown

Body Shape: Hourglass

Breast-Waist-Hips: 35-24-36 inches