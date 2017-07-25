Susie Abromeit is a name that has been around for quite some time. She made her acting debut in 2007, taking up guest roles in numerous TV shows and starring in some averagely popular movies.

Susie got what you could term her big break when she was cast on Marvel’s Jessica Jones which airs on Netflix. On the series, Susie plays the lesbian love interest of the titular character Jessica Jones played by Krysten Ritter (many would remember her as Trinity from The Matrix film series).

Jessica Jones immediately became a popular TV series, propelling Susie to more stardom. More people are now interested in the details of her personal life.

In her interview with AfterEllen, Susie said of her role in the show;

“It’s just been really overwhelming. I don’t think I’ve ever had a more amazing response for a show. It’s trending, I think, on Twitter or something like that where it was the top trending TV show, and number one on IMDB. It doesn’t get better than that, having a really insanely popular show. It’s really exciting.”

There is surely more about Susie Abromeit that many don’t know about. Apart from acting, she is an avid animal and nature enthusiast. Susie also loves to tell stories, call her a Storyteller. Read on to discover more.

Susie Abromeit Age/Wiki/Bio

Susie Abromeit was born on 15 November 1982, in Boston, Massachusetts. She began skiing at 2 years old. In high school, Susie was a very successful tennis player. Her tennis skills were enough to make her a nationally recognized tennis star before the age of 16. She was ranked at No. 6 in the US.

Consequently, the tennis jock earned a full scholarship to Duke University. While many hoped she would go on to become a pro star, Abromeit turned her focus to acting and music.

She kicked off her acting career in 2007 beginning with guest roles on TV shows like One Tree Hill and Burn Notice. Her debut film role was in Sydney White. Subsequently, she starred in Sex Drive (2008), and I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell (2009).

Susie got her first major acting role in Know Thy Enemy (2009). As years passed, her acting career got better. In recent years, she’s had roles in TV shows like Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots, Devious Maids (2013), Hollywood Heights (2012) Chicago Med (2016) and more.

Her recent movie credits include blockbuster Battle Los Angeles (2011), Diving Normal (2013), for which she earned a Beverly Hills Film festival Award for Best Actress.

Susie has a sister Kate Merrill who is an Emmy-winning reporter. Kate is married to US ice hockey player Mike Dunham.

Susie Abromeit Married/Husband

Though a lesbian movie role brought her much fame, Abromeit isn’t a lesbian. Well, bisexual could be a better description of her sexuality. But there’s no record of her having a romantic relationship with a woman off-screen.

When Maxim asked her about her dream man in 2015, she said;

“I like me some scruff! Yeah, I like a man with a beard, I like a manly man. I mean, he can have quirks, do some sewing or whatever. I think that’s beautiful. But then also a man who can work with his hands, who can fix anything. A man who can make me feel like a woman. There’s two parts of me, like everyone: masculine and feminine. We all have both parts of that. When I can feel more in line with my femininity, yeah. That’s just hot.”

From that statement, we leave you to the judge as to what her sexuality really is.

At the time of this writing, there is no information about who Susie is dating, but she is certainly not married.

However, Susie has had a couple of boyfriends, that we know of…

Her first relationship to hit the limelight was with fellow tennis player Andy Roddick. They began dating in 1997 when they were both just 14 years old. They separated few months later.

Roddick later married Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker in 2009.

In 1999 Susie began dating yet another tennis star Mardy Fish. The couple split in 2000. In 2008, Fish married California attorney and “Briefcase Model” Stacey Gardner.

Susie was in 2002 liked to World Cup Alpine ski racer Bode Miller. The pair dated for only a year before separating in 2003.

Like Susie’s other exs, Miller is married. He tied the knot with professional beach volleyball player and model, Morgan Beck in 2012.

Susie Abromeit Body Measurements

After her 2011 photo shoots for Maxim Magazine hit the internet, many were curious to know just how much her body measured.

Well Here They Are

Dress size: 8

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 34-25-37 inches

Shoe/Feet: 8

Hair Color: Blonde

Bra size: 34C (natural without implants)

Height: 5’7” (173 cm)

Weight: 133 pounds (60 kg)

Eye Color – Somewhere between Hazel and Green

Her favorite body part is her eyes, she describes them as the “window to her soul.”

