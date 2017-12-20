Susannah Fielding went from selling ice-creams in the foyer of the National Theatre in London to headlining at the very same location. She is one of UK’s most sought-after theatre actresses.

The multilingual (highly proficient in English and Spanish) actress has earned a reasonable amount of theatre, TV, and film within a relatively short period of time.

Susannah Fielding Bio, wiki

Susannah Fielding otherwise known as Susannah Glanville-Hearson was born on the 10th of June 1985; in Poole, Dorset, England. The British actress grew up in Portsmouth and like James D’Arcy attended Christ’s Hospital school (Bluecoat school) in Sussex.

While Susannah Fielding was a student at Christ’s Hospital school, she discovered her talent for acting and would later move to London to be trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama; from which she graduated in 2006.

During her time at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, she played major roles as Trinculo in Patsy Rodenburg’s “The Tempest” and Myrrah in Christian Burgess’ “Tales from Ovid”.

Roles At The National Theatre

The world has been Susannah’s oyster since her graduation from Guildhall School of Music and Drama. Susannah did not have to wait long for major acting gigs, from 2007-2008, she was a regular face at the National Theatre for her roles in major productions as Rosa in “The Rose Tattoo” (2007), Polya in “Philistines” (2007), Hero in “Much Ado About Nothing”, and Ensemble in “The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other” (2008).





Susannah would make her return to the National Theatre in 2015 with her role as Mrs. Sullen in “The Beaux Stratagem” production. Other theatre credits to her name include: “An Enemy of the People” (2010) at the Sheffield Crucible Theatre, Sheffield; “The Merchant of Venice” (2011), in which she played the role of Portia at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre.

She was Evelyn Williams in “American Psycho” (2013) performed at Almeida Theatre and she played the role of Portia in another production of “The Merchant of Venice”; this time at the Almeida Theatre, London (she won the Ian Charleson Award for her efforts in this production).

Susannah Fielding Movies And TV Shows

Susannah Fielding has also been in a good number of movies and TV shows, some of them include: “She Stoops to Conquer” (2008), her first TV movie where she played the role of Kate Hardcastle. She starred as Sonja Hokberg in British television series “Wallander” (2008), she was Rochelle Chapman in the British Procedural Drama “The Bill” (2009).

Fielding also starred as Lilian in the British science-fiction TV series “Doctor Who” (2010), she was Jas in British-American crime thriller “4.3.2.1.” (2010), Debbie in the opera-themed comedy “1st Night” (2010), Dawn in comedy horror movie “Kill Keith” (2011).

She was also in the 2015 BBC One TV drama film; “The C Word”, she plays Emma in the 2016 sitcom “I Want My Wife Back”, and she is Brooke in the CBS sitcom “The Great Indoors” (2016 to present).

Susannah Fielding Married, Husband, Family

The beautiful Susannah Fielding has never been married and has no family of her own. She dated British actor Tom Hiddleston. Thomas William Hiddleston was born on the 9th of February 1981. He is an English actor, producer, and musical performer popular for his role as Loki in Marvel’s Thor (Thomas Hiddleston has been nominated for over 25 awards worldwide and has won over 10 awards so far).

It is believed that the couple met and fell in love while shooting British television series “Wallander” in 2008 and the relationship seemed to be heading for marriage before they called it quits in 2011.

Since then, Susannah has apparently been single and seems to be only focusing on her illustrious career for now.

Susannah Fielding Feet

Her shoe size is 7.5 (US), she reportedly has beautiful feet as she has a 5star rating on wikifeet. She is also 1.68m tall.

Social Media

Though Susannah Fielding has a verified Twitter account, she is not very active on other social media platforms. Her Instagram account is somewhat disappointing with only 5 posts and 884 followers (account not verified).

On the other hand, her Twitter account is a little more active with over 1,500 tweets and over 8,000 followers. From her social media profile, we can tell she is a big cat lover (evident in her profile description).