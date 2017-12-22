Susan Sullivan is a 75-year-old veteran actress of American nationality and white ethnicity born as Susan Michaela Sullivan in New York City, New York, USA. She is a woman with many credits including prime-time and day-time shows.

She was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in the Drama Series. Susan is an active person on social media and has a huge fan following of 16.7K on Twitter, this shows how popular she is. She is famous for Falcon Crest and Castle. Currently, she has a project in post-production “A Concert Across America.”

Susan Sullivan Biography

She was born on November 18, 1942, as Susan Michaela Sullivan in New York City, New York, USA to parents Helen (nee: Rockett) and Brandan Sullivan, who was an advertising executive. Susan has two siblings, a brother, Brendan Sullivan who is a methadone counselor in New York City and sister, Brigid Sullivan who is an executive at WBGH-TV in Boston.

She grew up in the city of Long Island Village in Freeport, Nassau County, New York and attended Hofstra University where she got a BA in drama in 1964. A graduate of Freeport High School in Freeport, Nassau County, New York in 1960. She lives in Los Angeles, California where she owns a mansion and stays with her boyfriend.

Susan worked at the National Repertory Theatre in Washington D.C and seemed to be originally made for the theatre before she got her first role in the 1960s where she played opposite Dustin Hoffman in the Broadway play, Jimmy Shine. She got a contract with Universal Studios in 1969 guest- starring in various series during which she played roles in daytime dramas. Susan is a very talented and intelligent actress who has never ceased to amaze her audience with a range of roles from comedy to drama. She has a natural blonde hair, blue eyes and a husky resonant voice which distinguishes her.

Susan also played the role of Lenore Moore Curtin in Another World daytime soap opera on a five-year stint from 1971-1976 taking over from Judith Barcroft, having started with a role in A World Apart in 1970. She worked as a Playboy Bunny in the Manhattan Play Boy Club while growing up, where she recited Shakespeare while serving drinks and had no problem with it. Susan recounted, “I had been a waitress before and I felt I would rather show my legs and make sixty dollars a night instead of twenty.”

She started her career in TV movie with her debut in The Winter’s Tale with the role of Perdita in 1967 and also performed in The Best of Everything with the role of April Morrison in 1970 which is a series regular. She performed in Medical Center with the role of Joanna Courtney in the episode called No Hiding Place and has been acting in many super hit movies and TV series since then.

Susan played Kitty Montgomery at ABC sitcom called Dharma & Greg (1997-2002) and Martha Rodgers in the Castle (2009-2016). As of 2016, she is the only actress to have starred in 3 long-running prime-time shows, nearly all of them, except for one on ABC.

She is a long-time friend of David Selby whom she met in 1973, David played Richard Channing on Falcon Crest (1981) and credits Jane Wyman as her favorite acting mentor and best friend.

Susan Sullivan Married, Husband, Children

Susan still seems to be single even at 75. Isn’t that interesting?

She has been with an author and psychologist Connell Cowan whom she started seeing from 1989 but the duo are still not married, though she dated Cary Grant at 23. She was introduced to her longtime partner, by her Falcon Crest costar Dana Sparks. It seems Susan prefers it that way. In an interview with Broadway in 2008, she said that their commitment is a thing of the heart as opposed to the head and that their connection need not be on a piece of paper.

Susan has no children, she once said that having children is not part of her agenda in an interview with People in 1999. In her words:

“I am like that cartoon where the woman has the bubble over her head, and in it, she is thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I forgot to have children!”

Susan Sullivan Networth

She has a net worth of more than $5 million which she gets through her endorsement of Tylenol product, advertisement, and her job. She also earns through her albums like A Perfect Stranger, My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Lunchbox chronicles and The Amazing Westermans.