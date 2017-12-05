Not very much is known about Susan Andrews who has been married to the famous Fox News host Tucker Carlson for over 25 years. They met in high school when they were both 15 years old. The two attended the same high school where Susan’s father, Rev. George E. Andrews II, was the headmaster at that time. You can bet it sure required a lot of guts to date the headmaster’s daughter and make her fall in love with you. Susan Andrews is not so famous but is best known as the wife of Tucker Carlson and they’ve been married since 1991 and have four children (three girls and one boy) together.

Susan Andrews’ Relationship with Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson met Susan Andrew when they were both 15 years old. They went to the same high school, the prestigious St. George’s School, a boarding school in Middletown, Rhode Island with very high tuition fees. They were high school sweethearts and they ended up getting the happily ever after ending. Sweet, right?

Tucker is married to Susan Carlson and he has a very happy family life with his wife and four children. The couple has three daughters and a son. There are no signs of conflict between them as they seem to be going quite steady and smoothly so far, no hint of divorce for the couple. Susan Andrews and her husband have a perfect relationship together and she is supportive of her husband as well as the kids. Prior to Tucker, Susan had no other relationship that is known of.

Susan Andrews Biography

Susan was born in 1969 in America and gets her American nationality based on her place of birth being that she is caucasian by ethnicity. Not much is known about Susan Andrews as she keeps things private except for what we know through her husband Tucker who is a presenter and appears on TV all the time. Online records show she has previously worked at St. Patrick, Fcps, At Your Service Hospitality Management LLC.

Susan Andrews Husband

Tucker Carlson, born 16 May 1969 in San Fransisco, California, USA, is a news anchor, commentator, pundit, and columnist. He’s known more as a conservative political commentator for Fox News and an American best political news and conservative on Fox News Channel (FCN).

Tucker Carlson followed the footsteps of his father Richard Warner Carlson, who was a longtime anchorman on local news in Los Angeles and San Diego, and later in his career, served as Director of Voice of America in Europe, and then as President and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tucker Carlson is a graduate of Trinity College in Hartford Connecticut, where he majored in History. He started his career from “Policy Review”, where he was on the editorial staff. He worked in many newspapers, from which he earned a lot of popularity and has worked with CNN and MSNBC, has written articles for the New York Times Magazine, The Weekly Standard, Esquire, The New Republic and The Daily Beast. He indeed has had a handful and is successful in what he does.

Tucker Carlson is also co-founder and editor in chief of The Daily Caller and a host of Fox & Friends on the weekends. He is so well-known and famous that in 2003, he published his autobiography, “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News”. The book was highly loved by his fans!

Tucker has been reported to be one of the richest TV personalities with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Although there is no official record of his annual salary, it is believed to be around $500,000.

Susan Andrews Family

Susan Andrew’s has been married for over 25 years and she has three daughters; Dorothy, Lillie and Hope, and a son, Buckley. Theirs has been a happy family and their married life is wonderful because they are growing strong with no rumor of them ever cropping up in the news. Susan Andrews and her husband have a perfect relationship together and she is supportive of her husband.

Susan Andrews Carlson and her family live in a farmhouse from the early nineteen hundreds that they have renovated in Alexandria. Tucker and Susan are living a very happy life as a family with their children whom they call their little angels.