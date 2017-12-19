Sunrise Coigney Is a very beautiful American actress that while many of us got to know for her roles in movies such as Campfire Stories (2001) and Line of Fire (2003), others have come to know her as the wife of American actor, filmmaker, and social activist, Mark Ruffalo.

Sunrise Coigney Wiki/Bio

A woman rather very easy to appreciate, Sunrise Coigney was born in San Francisco, California on September 17, 1972, as Christina Sunrise Coigney. There is not much known about the beautiful actress or how she was brought up except that her father was Joel Coigney.

As an actress, Sunrise hasn’t appeared in too many movies. She took part in a few including Line of Fire, Born to Run, In the Cut, Campfire Stories, and 100 Centre Street.

Inasmuch as she hasn’t appeared in many movies, the actress has rather made her marks and has moved on to other things without appearing in any movie since 2003 when she was a part of Line of Fire.

Sunrise Coigney’s Wife and Family

Sunrise Coigney as earlier stated, is married to an actor who most of us have come to like and respect, Mark Ruffalo. Before the two got married, it was revealed that the beautiful woman had once turned down the actor before later deciding to date him.





According to the actor in an interview, what actually got him started as a real actor was his wife. “I must have auditioned 800 times without landing a part. I was tending bar at Chateau Marmont [in L.A.], and I’d see Johnny Depp and Nic Cage hanging around, hugely successful, while I was barely making a living,” The great actor confessed. He went on to state how he had wanted to quit more than 4 times as a young actor in his 20s.

The only thing that got him back and kept him going was his wife. “I was living in a dump and didn’t even have a driver’s license or a credit card. She thought I was a mess, but she believed in me and kept encouraging me,” he revealed.

While it isn’t known exactly for how long the actor and the brunette beauty dated, they decided to tie the knot as man and wife in 2000.

Also known as Sunrise Ruffalo, Sunrise together with her husband has three children from their marriage. The first, Keen was born a year after Sunrise and Ruffalo got married in 2001, while the second, Bella Noche came in 2005. The couple’s last child, Odette was born in 2007.

In 2008, the family was struck by tragedy when Mark Ruffalo’s brother, Scott who worked as a hairdresser was killed. The younger Ruffalo was shot in the back of the head, and two people, Shaha Mishaal Adham and her boyfriend were linked to the murder case as persons of interest. After they were declared, both of them turned themselves over to the police a week after, but they were later released without being charged.

4 years after the death of Scott in 2012, Shaha Mishaal Adham who was the daughter of a wealthy Saudi businessman was found dead in her home from what was deferred pending toxicology results, with some sources claiming that drugs were suspected to be the reason behind the death.

Sunrise and her husband lived in Los Angeles, but Mark Ruffalo later confessed that he and Sunrise and in fact, the whole family didn’t enjoy the stay there and as a result of this, they had decided to move to New York where they now live, and where they are enjoying life on their farm. Their move was said to be as a result of other things including the death of Scott.

Sunrise Coigney’s Net Worth

As a former actress who is now running her own store, Sunrise Coigney is a woman that is doing pretty well both for herself as well as with the support of her husband. Although her exact Net worth has not been drawn, her husband is said to have a very good net worth of an estimated net worth of $20 Million.

They also have some properties including the farm that they now live on in New York.