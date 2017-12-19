Sunny Mabrey is an American actress and model. In addition to acting, Sunny loves to sing and write music. Her band has played in various venues throughout Los Angeles.

Sunny Mabrey Bio, Wiki

Sunny was born on November 28, 1975, in Gadsden, Alabama to Larry Mabrey and Estra Reynolds. Her nationality is American but her ethnicity is unknown. She attended Southside High School, where she played the clarinet and was a majorette in the Panther Band. She graduated from high school in 1993 and went on to study at Gadsden State Community College where her potential as a model was encouraged by one of her mother’s old classmates.

Sunny accepted a modelling work in Miami and Paris after travelling to Orlando, Florida for a photo shoot. She later came back to the U.S. to complete her education, earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mobile where she majored in theater and minored in art. After school, she resumed her modelling career full time.

She got her big break as the focus of The Gap’s khakis advertisement in a campaign shot by Steven Meisel, one of the world’s top fashion photographers, which helped to launch her film career.

Prior to acting, she appeared in music videos such as Nookie from Limp Bizkit and became well known to TV audiences for her recurring role in the TNT drama Memphis Beat. She appeared in the music video for the Lonestar song, Amazed. Sunny is a Vine phenomenon and has over one million followers on the platform.





She appeared in The New Guy (2002) as Courtney, in XXX: State of the Union (2005) as Charlie Mayweather, and was the lead actress in Species III as Sara in 2014. Sunny played the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the series Once Upon a Time. She appeared in the 2006 cult classic film Snakes on a Plane with Samuel L. Jackson as Tiffany, a flight hostess.

Is Sunny Mabrey Married? Husband, Kids

Sunny was married to actor Ethan Embry, a co-star in ABCs Once Upon a Time on July 17, 2005. She filed for divorce seven years later on July 25, 2012, in L.A. County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences. But as of 2013, the duo began dating again. On February 15, 2015, it was announced that the couple is engaged to remarry. Before Ethan, she was engaged to Clayne Crawford in 2002 but the two later separated.

Ethan is an American film and television actor born June 13, 1978, in Huntington Beach, California, United States. He has played many roles in many films of which his best roles were as Russell “Rusty” Griswold in Vegas Vacation, Agent Toby Grant in Eagle Eye, Preston Meyers in Can’t Hardly Wait, Greg Mendell in Once Upon a Time and as Declan Giggs on the Showtime television series Brotherhood.

Ethan was married to Amelinda Smith before Sunny and they had a son named Cogeian Sky. Sunny did not have any child with Ethan but she maintained a relationship with his son after their divorce.

Talking about their reunion, Ethan said, “It has a happy ending. It wasn’t so sweet a year ago. It’s sweet now.” Adding that, “We both realized that the past two and a half years without each other was far more difficult than anything we experienced when we were together.”

On her part, Sunny had this to say, “We grew up. I don’t know, we needed that time, obviously, we did. We were just a little bit…a little mixed up. It takes a long time to realize what’s important and figure out your own issues. I just think we’d been apart for so long and the love wasn’t going away.”

Awwww! how sweet.

Sunny Mabrey’s Family, Net Worth

Sunny hails from Rainbow City, Alabama. Her parents are Larry Mabrey and Estra Reynolds. It seems they are divorced as Sunny talks more often about her step parents. Mabrey recalls growing up in Rainbow City, near her uncle (Sonny, whom she was named after), aunt, and cousin.

“We had two houses set back in the woods, and we had 40 acres all to ourselves,” she says. “We had three-wheelers, and we got to run around outside and act like crazy people and scream and do whatever we wanted to.

Although she lives in Los Angeles, she still calls Alabama home. She once said “It’s home, I really have two homes. I live out here (in L.A.), but Alabama will always be my first home.“

Her mother, father Larry Mabrey, stepfather Craig Reynolds, stepmother Judy Mabrey and sister Hayley Burns all live in Alabama and she enjoys visiting and spending time with them.

Beautiful Sunny is talented, hardworking and is worth $3 million.