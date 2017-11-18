Sullivan Stapleton is an Australian actor who is now a US superstar best known for his roles in an SKY(BSkyB)/Cinemax/HBO television series Strike Back, Animal Kingdom and Cut Snake.

Born 14 June 1977, Stapleton is one of the fine Australian actors that has made a name in the US movie industry. He is currently starring in the NBC crime drama Blindspot which premiered on September 21, 2015.

Stapleton was born in Melbourne, Victoria where he began his career as an actor with his younger sister Jacinta Stapleton who was then six years old. His acting skills plus his fine face caught the attention of director who then invited him to be in his short film. With the support of his director, Stapleton received training at Melbourne’s St. Martin’s Theatre where he studied drama and theatre at Sandringham Secondary College (in Sandringham, Victoria, Australia.

At the age of 9, Stapleton already got his actors’ union card and by age of 11, he started working in ads. His first onscreen acting performance was in the 1994 Australian TV-movie Baby Bath Massacre as Adrian.

See Also: Renée Felice Smith Husband, Married, Body Measurements, Feet, Family

Other Australian soap opera and TV productions he played a role include Neighbours, The Elephant Princess, Rush, Tangle, and the three-time silver Logie Award-winning Australian television drama The Secret Life Of Us.





However, it was his performance in the Academy Award-nominated film Animal Kingdom, which premiered at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival, that gave him an international breakthrough.

Today, Stapleton has become a household name, a highly sought-after actor in both film and television and following his fine looks and charisma, he has proven to be a remarkable talent. This has helped him in earning several accolades one of which was the “Breakthrough Award” given by the Australians in Film organization.

Sullivan Stapleton Married, Girlfriend, Wife

Sullivan Stapleton is no doubt one of the sexiest men we have in the Hollywood and adding to his great acting skills, getting settled in marriage could be one of the difficulties he could face.

Nevertheless, Sullivan’s dating history is quite fascinating as he has been out with women of various ranges. Sullivan sure had a lot of women lined up for him. He started with Carla Bonner in 2007 and 2008 but broke up sooner enough only for him to hook up with Jo Beth Tailor- an Australian television presenter, actor and singer. But despite the rumour about their plans to get married, the two broke up in two years (2010).

Its been recently rumoured that Sullivan is in a romantic relationship with Jaimie Alexander- the co-actress from the television show Blind Spot. The heated rumour started just after Stapleton kissed Jaimie onscreen. What seems not to be clear enough is if the couple is making plans to take it to the altar soon. But while we still wait patiently to get the good news from the couple, Sullivan can be assumed single. He is not yet married, but he has a girlfriend.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sullivan Stapleton Body, Teeth

Aside from having a great physique, Sullivan has been sacrificing a lot to keep his body fit. he usually trains at Gym Jones in Utah where he experienced some gruelling fitness routine.

Again, Sullivan never messes with his diet plans. When asked how he manages to keep to maintain his brilliant figure he simply said: “I keep my diet low in carbohydrates and high in protein,” says Stapleton. “If I’m going to consume carbs, I prefer to drink them.”

The 40-year-old weighs 85kg and his height 6′ 1″. The sizes of his chest, Bicep and waist is not yet known but from the shape of his body, we could guess he is one of the few men who has an enviable figure. Moreso, Sullivan Stapleton has Green coloured eyes and his hair colour is Brown. His white teeth matching with his smile is also one of his trademarks

Sullivan Stapleton Net Worth

Sullivan Stapleton ranks top among the highest paid actors in Hollywood having created a niche for himself in the movie industry. Aside from his acting career, Sullivan owes his fortune to some smart stock investments, substantial property holdings, lucrative endorsement deals with CoverGirl cosmetics among many others. He also owns several restaurants (the “Fat Stapleton Burger” chain) in Canberra, a Football Team (the “Melbourne Angels”), has launched his own brand of Vodka (Pure Wonderstapleton – Australia).

See Also: Joe Rogan Wife & Kids, Net Worth, Instagram, Height, Tattoo, Family, Wiki, House

More interesting is his love for fashion. The great actor owns a fashion line called “Sullivan Stapleton Seduction” and a top-selling perfume (With Love from Sullivan) to complement it. His estimated net worth is staggering $6.5 million US dollars with an annual salary of $2.4 million US dollars as of 2017. But if you add his stocks, real estate properties and other assets his net worth can be more than $145 million US dollars.

Stapleton is not only good in appearance but is also good at heart. Apart from having a busy schedule, he loves spending time with his family and friends. Also, he is a fun-loving person who is very good at separating his professional life from personal.

Sullivan is currently located in Canberra, Australia but he said he is getting property in Los Angeles for the ease of his upcoming movies.

Quick Facts About Sullivan Stapleton