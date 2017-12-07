Popular for his trademark mustache, four buttons suit and alluring sense of humor, Steve Harvey is arguably one of the most successful black men in the show business. With a street named after him, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, 16 awards, 14 nominations, millions of dollars in the bank, and a plethora of accolades to his name from a long and successful career spanning over 30 years; here is all you need to know about one of Hollywood’s greats.

Steve Harvey Net Worth

Steve Harvey’s net worth has been estimated to be over $110 million and according to Forbes, he made over $42.5miliion in 2017. Comedy shows, books, endorsement deals, and guest appearances are the known sources of his wealth. He is a philanthropist and this is evident in his generous donations to the United Negro College Fund as well as the Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation.

Steve Harvey Wife and family

The third time was indeed a charm for Steve Harvey as he found marital bliss in his third marriage to Marjorie Bridges. Although the couple had dated briefly in the past, they only exchanged wedding vows in 2007 and recently celebrated 10 years of marital bliss in June 2017. Steve has been quoted saying his wife is the reason for his recent success as she has helped him get his life in order and has been really supportive. True to this, his wife Marjorie has relentlessly and publicly supported and defended her husband on several occasions.

Steve Harvey’s previous marriages to Marcia Harvey (1980-1994) and Mary Shackelford (1996-2005) both ended up in divorce, but the divorce from Mary Shackelford was particularly nasty and very public. Mary recently sued Steve for $60 million for “prolonged torture with the infliction of severe mental pain and suffering” even after getting 3 homes, $40,000 per month until 2009 and alimony payment of $1.5million. She also claimed that Steve left her “materially destitute” but Judge Robert Dry utterly disagreed and threw the case out.

Steve Harvey kids

Steve Harvey has 7 children (3 stepchildren inclusive). Of the 7, Steve has a set of twin daughters named Brandi and Karli (34years old) from his first wife Marcia; Mary gave him two sons, Broderick Jnr (26 years old) and Wynton (19 years old); the remaining 3 Children (Morgan, Jason, and Lori) are Marjorie’s kids with her ex-husband.





Steve Harvey Age and Height

Named after Broderick Crawford by his parents Jesse Harvey and Eloise Vera, Broderick Stephen Harvey was born on the 17th of January 1957 (60 years old) in Welch, West Virginia, USA.

Steve is 6feet 2inches tall with broad shoulders and looks quite young and fit for a 60 years old man.

Steve Harvey Wiki

Steve attended Glenville High School, Kent State University, and West Virginia University. Steve Harvey is a TV Host, Actor (comedian), On-air (radio) Personality, Producer and an Author.

He started his career in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian and performed his first comedy show in 1985 (Hilarities Comedy Club, Cleveland, Ohio). It wasn’t always a bed of roses for him as he was practically homeless for the better part of that period and most times when hotel accommodations were not provided by show organizers, he had to sleep in his car (1976 ford).

Harvey eventually got his breakthrough after he became one of the finalists in the annual Johnnie Walker National Comedy Search (1990). His exploits in stand-up comedy led to him hosting the prestigious “Showtime at the Apollo”, getting the starring role on the show “Me and the Boys” and also appearing on the “Original Kings of Comedy tour” alongside the late Bernie Mac, Cedric the Entertainer as well as D.L Hughley.

His 27 years long career in stand-up comedy culminated at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas where he performed live on pay-per-view for 2hours, bringing his illustrious career in stand-up comedy to an end. Steve Harvey has hosted several TV shows, most notably; “The Steve Harvey Morning Show”, “Family Feud”, “Celebrity Family Feud”, “Little Big Shots”, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” and Steve Harvey’s Funderdome”.

Steve hosted the Miss Universe 2015 pageant in Las Vegas, where he named Miss Columbia (Ariadna Gutierrez), the first runner-up as the winner as against Miss Philippines (Pia Wurtzbach) who was the actual winner. He vehemently apologized for his error and has gone on to host the 2016 and 2017 editions of the same pageant in the Philippines and Las Vegas (US) respectively. The incident from the 2015 pageant in Las Vegas trended on social media with several memes to that effect.

Controversy

Steve Harvey’s life in the limelight has not been controversy-free. He once made jokes about Asian men, insisting that white or black women would never date them. As an ardent supporter of the Cleveland Cavaliers, he also made a joke about the water crisis in Flint, Michigan on air when he called in to taunt the Cleveland Cavaliers for losing to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He received backlash from concerned people for both jokes and has since apologized.

Steve is also a Christian and has been quoted criticizing atheists, accusing them of having no “moral barometer” and advising women to stay clear of such men as they stand a danger of being left broken-hearted.

Steve Harvey House

Steve has been known to invest in a couple of luxurious houses and occasionally grants private tours. His house in Atlanta is believed to contain a waterfall, an in-house grill, a mini-golf course, a cigar cabinet containing his private cigar collection and an exquisite closet containing shoes he designs himself.

His Chicago studio, designed by Mikel Welch, is so notorious for its comfort that it has been termed “a home away from home”.

Steve Harvey Movies

As an actor, Steve has starred in movies such as;

Spike Lee’s “Original Kings of Comedy” (2000).

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003).

The Fighting Temptations (2003).

You Got Served (2004).

Johnson Family Vacation (2004).

Racing Stripes (2005)

He made some cameo appearances as himself in “Madea Goes to Jail” (2009) as well as “Think Like a Man”(2012).

Steve Harvey Books

Steve Harvey has also put out some really good books like;

Act like a Lady, Think Like a Man (2009)

Straight talk, No Chaser: How to find, keep and understand a man.

He also owns a dating website called “Delightful”, whose sole aim is to help women become more dateable.