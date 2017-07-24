No one’s going to claim everybody in this world knows Stephanie Abrams but quite a good number of people do know her. But if you are among the few people who don’t, Stephanie Abrams is a famous American television meteorologist.

Presently, she serves at The Weather Channel as a co-host for American Morning Headquarters with Jennifer Carfagno and Jim Cantore from 6 AM to 9 AM weekdays. Before now, she has done several reporting jobs placing her among the best forecasters in America. She also works as a field reporter and co-hosts Wake up with Al.

Stephanie Abrams Husband, Married Life

Stephanie Abram, a weather forecaster, has like most people faced a fair share of life’s ups and downs. She used to be married for many years to Mike Bettes, whom she worked with. The duo used to be the hosts of the program Abrams and Bettes: Beyond the Forecast with Mike Bettes.

They began dating on screen after their chemistry. Months later, Mike proposed and they got engaged in a private ceremony. Sadly, after some years, they went their separate ways in a shocking divorce with no kids in sight.

Read Also: Rihanna’s Height Weight Measurements And Weight Gain

There were rumors of her being pregnant, but it wasn’t any conclusive proof till date. Mike went on with his life, tying the knot with Alison Chinchar, a CNN meteorologist. However, it took the female weather forecaster many years to recoup and give love another chance. She secretly started a new relationship with an unknown guy and fortunately got engaged in February 2017. Based on the message she shared on Instagram with her ring and fiancé photos, their engagement happened in the second week of February.

Currently, she is engaged and yet to be married. Although she keeps her personal life very low profile, many are looking forward to seeing her in another wedding dress.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Height Weight Hip, Bra, Shoe, Dress Size

Stephanie Abrams Body Measurement

Everybody who knows Stephenia Abrams knows her as a stunningly elegant forecaster. She towers with a height of 5 feet 8 inches. When it comes to weight, she is slender and weighs 61 kg. She is really alluring with the body measurements as 37-27-35 inches. Her distinct sense of style, endless legs, gorgeousness and lovely face keep winning hearts. Her fans like it when she flaunts what she’s got in a sexy bikini.

Stephanie Abrams Net Worth

Making the right money is a lifelong process if you want to achieve financial independence. And it takes a lot of small, smart decisions to grow your wealth. No wonder Stephanie Abrams seems to be unstoppable at making smart decisions.

The star has so much built her career so much that it has paid off profitably. She earns a really fat salary due to her reliability and integrity. She supposedly earns an excellent six-figure salary and her net worth is said to be quite huge. The 5″8 tall beauty earns a six-figure pay, ranging upwards of $175,000. Her net worth is estimated to be at $7 million.

Read Also: Michael Jordan’s Wife, Ex-Wife, And Girlfriend

Stephanie Abrams Bio/Wiki

Stephanie Abrams was born on October 27 in 1978 in Wellington, Florida. She spent part of her childhood with both parents before they divorced. She then moved in with her mother and schooled in Forest Hill Community High School where she was a cheerleader.

Abrams finished school and moved over to the University of Florida where she obtained a Bachelors of Science in Geography and minoring mathematics. She also bagged another degree, a Bachelors of Science in Meteorology from the Florida State University in Tallahassee.

Stephanie Abrams Career

It’s been an incredible journey for Stephanie Abrams. She began as an on-air forecaster on FSU life – a student-run news and weather production, on a Tallahassee cable channel at Florida State. In addition, she served as a teacher’s assistant, teaching meteorology. She later started her forecasting career officially on the weather channel WTXL from 2003.

So far, she has amassed a good profile for herself. She has covered Winter Olympics 2010 in Vancouver from Feb 8-28 among others. There was also a time she was an interim weather anchor for Weekend Today on 2012. Abrams is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.

She had also served as the president of the AMS between 2002 and 2003 – a position she held for one year. Talented and charming, Stephanie finds the job absorbing. By now, she has already established herself as a renowned name on the screen.

She plans to continue to do so for several more years no matter her age.

Read Also: Ariana Grande Height Weight Dress and Shoe Size

Social Media Presence

Stephanie Abrams is really active on social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. A lot of people keep up with her and she never fails to update stuff about her to keep them busy. She is also responsive, reaching out to her fans who make some worthy comments.