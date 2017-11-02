Stella Maeve is an American actress who has been around for over a decade, however, she became popular in late 2015 for her role as Julia Wicker on Syfy fantasy series The Magician. P.S: If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, you should check it out. Like Harry Potter, the series is based on a book series of the same name. The Magician has become a huge hit for Syfy averaging 1.5 million viewers per episode. It has also received two Saturn Award nominations for Best Fantasy Series. With the popularity of the series, fans have become more interested in the personal lives of its stars, Stella Maeve inclusive. So here is to satisfy your curiosity about the details of Maeve’s professional and personal life.

Stella Maeve Bio/Ethnicity

Maeve was born as Stella Maeve Johnston on November 14, 1989, in Nyack, New York. About her ethnicity, Maeve revealed to her fans via social media that she is Native American originating from “Blackfoot and Cherokee.”

While it is a known fact that Stella was raised in Nyack, New York, not much is known about her upbringing or how her passion in entertainment was stirred. However, she surfaced in Hollywood in 2005, making her feature film debut on a comedy-drama titled Transamerica. That same year, she starred in a short film titled Liminality and also got guest spots on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2006.

Stella rapidly built up her filmography, working both on the small and big screens. She appeared in the comedy film Harold in 2008, the same year she had a short-lived recurring role on hit series Gossip Girl, where she played the role of Emma Boardman for two episodes.

Maeve starred alongside Ethan Hawke and Wesley Snipes in Antoine Fuqua’s crime film Brooklyn’s Finest, which was an average success, grossing $36.4 million from a $17 million budget. In 2010, Stella starred in The Runaways, another film featuring an ensemble cast including Twilight veterans Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning. Though it received positive reviews from critics, The Runaways was a flop making just $4.7 million from a $10 million budget.

On the small screen, Stella recurred on House, and had guest roles in Bones (2010) and Grey’s Anatomy (2012). From 2014, Maeve began playing Nadia Decotis in Chicago P.D. The character became her longest-lived recurring role at the time, as she made 18 appearances before her character was killed off in 2015.

Her role as Julia Wicker on The Magicians which premiered on December 16, 2015, became her first main role in a TV series. Also in 2015, Maeve performed her own stunts in the thriller film Flipped.

Stella Maeve Boyfriend/Married/Husband

When an actress’s role involves romantic pairing or, like it’s mostly called, an on-screen match-up, it raises the fans’ curiosity about what their real-life romantic life is like, and so is the case with Stella Maeve.

While she has never been married, ever, Maeve interestingly has romanced a couple of stars in the past. In 2013, she had a fling with Day & Night hitmaker Kid Cudi (Real name, Scott Mescudi). As a couple, they attended the Los Angeles premiere of Red 2 in 2013 and gave fans some hot PDA.

At the John Varvatos 13th Annual Stuart House Benefit Presented by Chrysler With Kids’ Tent by Hasbro Studios, Maeve shared a kiss with Jordan Rock, brother of Chris Rock. That was in April 2016, however, their relationship seemed to be just a fling.

So we snucked into her Instagram page to see if there’s any new man in her life but we came up with none. Sadly, we can’t tell for sure if she’s in a relationship at this time and with whom. However, she and her Magician co-star, Indian hunk Arjun Gupta would make for a great pair. Just look at this cute photo of themselves she posted…

Stella Maeve Body Measurements

Height: 5 feet 3 inches (1.6 m)

Dres Size: 4

Breasts-Waist-Hips: 34-23.5-34 inches (86-60-86 cm)

Stella Maeve Fun Facts

In the May 2010 Young Hollywood Issue issue of Nylon Magazine, Maeve was considered as one of the 55 faces of the future. Obviously, they were right.